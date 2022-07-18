Man accused of kidnapping and raping woman subjected victim to ‘three days of hell,’ prosecutor says

“A night out with her twin sister and some friends turned into almost three days of hell, three days of fear, three days of isolation,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum during his opening remarks in Suffolk Superior Court, where the 42-year-old Peña is standing trial on charges of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

Peña, who has repeatedly spoken out of turn and acted out in court during the legal proceedings, was not in the courtroom for opening statements. Judge Anthony Campo told jurors that Peña had “elected to be in a separate room here in the building” with an audiovisual feed and a Spanish interpreter.

Polumbaum said during his opening that the victim was so intoxicated when Peña encountered her in the midst of a snow storm she “was literally swaying in the wind as she tried to walk.”

Peña escorted, led and at times carried the victim down the street to the MBTA and his apartment in Charlestown, Polumbaum continued, and over the next three days, a “regrettable blur” turned into “an indelible nightmare.”

Lorenzo Perez, a lawyer for Peña, told jurors during his opening that the case would be difficult and would turn on “bizarre” and “strange” behavior that would call his client’s intent and state of mind into question. Legal filings indicate Perez intends to argue a defense of “lack of criminal responsibility because of mental disease or defect.”

Peña sucked his thumb on the T platform the night he encountered the woman and engaged in rambling speech and illogical rants, including telling the victim how delighted he was to save her and saying he wanted to have a family with her, Perez said.

“He lived behind a door of double locks and concerns,” Perez said.

He asked jurors to remain open-minded and fair.

Campo had ruled earlier this month that Peña was competent to stand trial, following a closed-door three-day hearing on his mental health status. Peña had interrupted and delayed that hearing with loud outbursts in Spanish that could be heard from outside the courtroom.

Campo’s ruling on competency came after he heard testimony from a doctor who evaluated Peña after a seven-day stay at Bridgewater State Hospital. Campo impounded Dr. John Young’s July 5 report.

The mental health hearing spanned three days. Before the hearing was closed to the media and public, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum told the judge the report reiterated more than sufficient evidence to find Peña is competent to proceed to trial.

He’s been jailed without bail since his arrest in January 2019, when a woman disappeared after leaving Hennessy’s Bar. If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison; each rape charge is punishable by up to 30 years.

Peña derailed his last trial in September when he fired his lawyer after jurors were selected and ready to be seated because the lawyer refused to defend the case by saying the victim was a prostitute, which was a baseless claim, according to court filings.

In past interviews with The Boston Globe, Peña older brother, Jose Peña, said Peña mental capacity was sharply reduced at about 7 years old, when his family found him in his room suffering from a medical problem that had cut off oxygen to his brain.

An intense search began after the woman disappeared after leaving Hennessy’s on Jan. 19, 2019.

Police first saw Peña on surveillance video, following the woman as she walked down Congress Street, and then at times carrying her on Washington Street. He next escorted her onto the MBTA Orange Line and walked her to his apartment in Charlestown.

The woman woke up the next morning with no memory of what had happened, according to prosecutors. There was a deadbolt on the door on the inside that required a key.

When police burst into Peña’s apartment they found the 23-year-old victim sobbing and horrified. Pena stood in the kitchen, ready to fight, according to a police report. Three officers rushed him and wrestled him into handcuffs; four officers swept inside and ushered the victim out.

Peña in January sought his release to receive medical treatment for tumorous growths. But his bid included a “sole medical record, which was ‘self-created,’” Campo wrote in his denial.

