Man dies after being shot in Mattapan

A man who was shot Sunday night in Mattapan has died, Boston police said.
The shooting occurred in area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street at about 9:14 pm on Sunday, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The victim’s name has not yet been released by authorities.
The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
