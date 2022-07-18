Massachusetts now offering monkeypox vaccines at 11 clinics across the state

There were 51 reported cases in Massachusetts as of July 15, according to the CDC .

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday that 11 sites around the state are offering monkeypox vaccines in an effort to combat the spread of the virus in the area. Initially, just four locations were offering the vaccine.

Those at risk of getting monkeypox can now get vaccines against the disease at 11 clinics around the state.

The vaccine most used to prevent monkeypox infection is the FDA-licensed Jynneos vaccine, which can help protect against monkeypox “when properly administered before or soon after exposure,” according to DPH. It requires two shots, 28 days apart, and people are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after their second shot.

As of July 14, 1600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine had been administered at the state’s four initial clinics, according to spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health.

Monkeypox vaccines were first distributed to “providers that were seeing the highest volume of patients reporting exposure or likely exposure to monkeypox,” the spokeswoman said. More health care providers across the state will receive vaccines as the CDC distributes more doses.

John Gatto, the senior vice president for community health at the Justice Resource Institute, told the Globe Monday that the organization has begun setting up clinics in Framingham and Boston and will administer its first dose after the sites are up and running.

“We have had longstanding commitment to addressing public health issues, particularly where there is an intersection with social justice and health equity,” Gatto said. “We are grateful for the partnership with the Mass. Department of Public Health, which will allow us to prioritize monkeypox vaccination for men who have sex with men, where the disease currently is most prevalent.”

People are currently eligible to get monkeypox vaccinations if they have known contacts who have been exposed to monkeypox, know a sexual partner has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days, or have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with “known monkeypox,” the department said.

Here are the clinic locations offering monkeypox vaccines:

Fenway Health (Boston) : Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic (Boston) : Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Boston Medical Center Infectious Disease Clinic (Boston) : Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-4290 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Outer Cape Cod Health Services (Provincetown) : Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JRI Health (Framingham) : Appointments can be made by calling 508-935-2960 Mondays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (Lawrence) : Appointments can be made by calling 978-685-7663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heath Innovations (Randolph) : Appointments can be made by calling 339-987-1956 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Baystate Medical Center Brightwood Health Center (Springfield) : Appointments can be made by calling 413-794-4458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tapestry Health (Springfield) : Appointments can be made by calling 413-586-2016, extension 121, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

AIDS Project Worcester and University of Massachusetts Medical Center (Worcester) : Appointments can be made by calling 508-755-3773, extension 113, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seven Hills Behavioral Health (New Bedford): Appointments can be made by calling 774-634-3725 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

