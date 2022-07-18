Missing Hopedale man found alive after Milford car crash

Hopkinton Fire Rescue brought the man out of the woods and placed him in an ambulance that took him to Milford Regional Medical Center, the statement said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was “trapped but alert and conscious but complaining of pain” when he was found in his overturned car in a wooded area near Walden Woods, Milford Police Chief James Falvey said in a statement.

A Hopedale man was rescued from a car crash Sunday afternoon in Milford after he’d been missing for more than 24 hours, police said.

Police in Hopedale notified the Milford Police Department on Sunday at 8:22 a.m. that they were searching for a resident who hadn’t been seen since Saturday at 2 p.m., the statement said. Hopedale police collected cellphone data that indicated the man was in the area of Walden Woods and Interstate 495 near the Milford quarries, the statement said.

Milford police dispatched an off-road vehicle and a drone team to search the woods, but the forest was too dense, the statement said. Volunteers and a State Police K9 also assisted in the search.

Two Milford police officers located the overturned vehicle in a heavily wooded area at 3:37 p.m. and found the man trapped underneath the vehicle, the statement said.

Falvey praised the work of emergency responders in finding the man.

“I am very proud of all of you for your professionalism and your dedication to work hard for those in need of our service,” he said in the statement.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.