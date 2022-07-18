Missing Maine toddler, parents seen on security footage at campground last month

The Sanford Police Department on Monday said detectives have verified through security video that Lydia and her parents were at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron, Maine, on June 29. The family was last seen July 2 at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, about 15 miles south of the campground, where surveillance cameras captured them as they waited in a checkout line, police said in a statement.

Lydia Hansen and her parents, Jill Sidebotham and Nicholas Hansen, were reported missing July 2 when they did not return to Sidebotham’s home in Sanford, Maine, after going on a camping trip.

A 2-year-old girl and her parents were seen on security video at a Maine campground in the days before they were reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

The Maine Warden Service dispatched a plane to search for the family’s car, a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with Maine license plate 1563VJ, in the areas of Rangeley and Mexico, police said.

Lydia lived with Sidebotham and her parents in Sanford. Sidebotham was no longer romantically involved with Hansen, according to her father, Ron Sidebotham, who said Hansen showed up at their home unexpectedly on June 27 and took Lydia and Jill Sidebotham to go camping.

Jill Sidebotham and Lydia were expected to be back by June 30, when Sidebotham was supposed to meet her 10-year-old son from another previous relationship, who was planning to stay with her for the weekend, according to her father.

Police collected data from cellphones belonging to Sidebotham and Hansen, but neither phone has connected with a signal since late June. Sidebotham’s cellphone was last active June 28, and Hansen’s was most recently active June 29, authorities have said.

The security images taken from the campground on July 29 show Hansen carrying Lydia inside a store and Sidebotham walking behind them. Another image shows Sidebotham holding Lydia while standing outside the store.

Police urged anyone who sees the family to call the local police department, which will lead to a faster response. Sanford is located in southern Maine and is about a 2½-hour drive south of the area where they were seen.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.