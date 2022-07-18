Narragansett officials: State’s Lighthouse Inn plans not exempt from town zoning, comprehensive plan

“I have no intention of turning the volume down,” Narragansett Councilwoman Ewa Dzwierzynski, who’s served as the Town Council’s point person on the issue, said in a scathing written statement to The Boston Globe. “Moving forward, we intend to enforce local land use ordinances and hold the State accountable.”

NARRAGANSETT — In announcing plans to pause demolition and redevelopment plans for the old Lighthouse Inn in Narragansett’s Port of Galilee, state officials said they wanted to “ turn the volume down ” in the dispute with local critics over what to do with the site.

The Lighthouse Inn, formerly known as the Dutch Inn, is a vacant hotel on prime real estate across Great Island Road from the Block Island ferry. The hotel has been shuttered for several years and the five-acre site surrounding it is now used as a parking lot for the ferry and the fishing industry.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The town of Narragansett and some of its residents have agitated for months to do something more with the site than serve as a space for people to leave their cars. The resulting dispute has put the town at odds not just with the state, but with the company that operates the parking there, a joint venture of two powerful state developers.

Advertisement

The state Department of Environmental Management, which controls the land and manages the Port of Galilee to support the fishing industry, did solicit ideas to redevelop the site last year. The town, a company that wanted to build a fish processing facility, and the current parking leaseholder all submitted ideas.

But the state opted for none of the above. Instead it planned to break apart the parcel, separating the parking areas from the hotel itself. The state would renegotiate the parking leases and demolish the vacant hotel. And it would come up with a plan for the hotel site that, the agency took pains to emphasize, supported the commercial fishing industry.

Advertisement

On Friday, though, the DEM said it was putting even those scaled-back plans on hold to assess the presence of hazardous materials at the site, including asbestos. The process could take 90 days after a contractor is picked.

In response, Dzwierzynski said the real hazard of concern to the McKee administration was a political one: the risk of continued outrage of Narragansett residents. Governor Daniel J. McKee faces a September Democratic primary. The general election is in November.

“Based on the timing, this seems to be a stall tactic during political season, and I call on everyone to amplify our concerns,” Dzwierzynski wrote. In her statement she praised Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a McKee primary opponent, as a “rising star”.

Behind the scenes, the town’s lawyers have been amplifying their own concerns, according to a letter Dzwierzynski provided. James Callaghan, the town solicitor, said in the letter to DEM officials and to the state attorney general that the state is not exempt from local zoning laws and the town’s comprehensive plan for the Port of Galilee. Callaghan cited a recent Supreme Court case, Exeter v. State of Rhode Island. Development at the Great Island Road site, Callaghan said, would require town approval, including a special-use permit for off-street parking. But the town hadn’t been apprised of any negotiations, Callaghan’s letter said, and any action by the State Properties Committee would be premature without town approval.

Advertisement

Callaghan’s letter said the town appreciated the decision to pause demolition plans, but also hinted at potential legal action against the state if it’s not adequately involved in the future of the site.

“Any future development at 307 Great Island Road and the Port of Galilee will undergo a full review pursuant to both the Town of Narragansett Comprehensive Plan and the Ordinances of the Town of Narragansett,” Callaghan wrote in the letter, dated Monday. “If those requirements have not been met, then the Town will be required to pursue relief provided by law.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.