Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman from Town of Harvard

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman from the Town of Harvard who was last seen in Hudson, N.H., over the weekend, officials said Monday.
Mary Anderson was seen in Hudson at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Harvard police said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday morning. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20, police said.
Anderson was reported missing by her family at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
There has been no contact with Anderson, which was described as “uncharacteristic” of her, police said.
State Police also tweeted asking for the public’s help in finding Anderson. A State Police spokesman said Monday evening that there were no updates in her disappearance.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Harvard police at 978-456-1212.
