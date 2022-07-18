Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman from Town of Harvard

Mary Anderson was seen in Hudson at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Harvard police said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday morning. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20, police said.

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman from the Town of Harvard who was last seen in Hudson, N.H., over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Anderson was reported missing by her family at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

There has been no contact with Anderson, which was described as “uncharacteristic” of her, police said.

State Police also tweeted asking for the public’s help in finding Anderson. A State Police spokesman said Monday evening that there were no updates in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Harvard police at 978-456-1212.

