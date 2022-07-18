fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman from Town of Harvard

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated July 18, 2022, 1 hour ago
Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H., at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.Courtesy of Harvard Police

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman from the Town of Harvard who was last seen in Hudson, N.H., over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Mary Anderson was seen in Hudson at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Harvard police said in a statement posted on Facebook Monday morning. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20, police said.

Anderson was reported missing by her family at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

There has been no contact with Anderson, which was described as “uncharacteristic” of her, police said.

State Police also tweeted asking for the public’s help in finding Anderson. A State Police spokesman said Monday evening that there were no updates in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Harvard police at 978-456-1212.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

