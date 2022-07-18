Providence mayoral candidate Cuervo facing scrutiny over college degree

Cuervo filled out two application forms in 2015 when he was named senior adviser/director of communications and later chief of staff/deputy secretary of state. On a section of the forms titled “Type of Diploma or Degree Earned,” he wrote “B.S.” (Bachelor of Science), and he did not fill out an adjacent section titled “If no degree, # of credits.” On one of the forms, he indicated he attended Springfield College until 2008.

PROVIDENCE — Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo received a bachelor’s degree from Springfield College in 2020, but he indicated he had already received that degree in 2015 when he filled out application forms to work in Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office.

Cristian Potter — a North Providence resident who is friends with Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, one of Cuervo’s opponents in the Providence mayoral race — said he unearthed those forms when looking into whether Cuervo had a college degree.

Potter, who has donated to LaFortune’s campaign but is not working for her campaign, said he found a Springfield College graduation program that shows Cuervo received a bachelor’s degree in 2020. He said he then he filed a public records request for the application forms that Cuervo filed with the secretary of state’s office in 2015. The Globe requested and received those same forms Monday.

Potter said the forms show that Cuervo “has been lying for years about having a degree” on his job applications.

On Monday, Cuervo said he attended Springfield College in the mid-2000s but ended up three classes — or nine credits — short of a bachelor’s degree, so he finished those classes later and received a degree in the mail in 2020.

“I have never hidden the fact that I had an incomplete college degree,” Cuervo said. “I don’t remember what I put in that application, but it was paperwork that had to be filed after the fact, essentially. I was recruited for that job because I had two decades of management experience in public administration.”

He said Gorbea recruited him based on his experience as chief of staff to former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras and working in other high-level positions in city government. He said he had already been hired when he filled out the forms, so what he wrote on those documents was not a factor in whether he secured those positions.

Cuervo said he graduated from North Providence High School in 1992, and then took classes at the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and Roger Williams University before attending Springfield College, where he studied human services and organization management.

“Sometimes in life, we have winding paths,” he said. “My professional experience and results speak for themselves. I’m not embarrassed by the fact that I was a nontraditional student.”

Gorbea was not available for comment Monday. But Johnathan Berard, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said, “The secretary offered him that position because of his extensive experience in the community and in politics. He was part of her transition team, and he was hired on day one.”

Berard said he does not know if Gorbea was aware of what Cuervo wrote on the application forms regarding his college degree. But he said Cuervo had been offered the job and hired before he filled out the forms as part of the paperwork for starting a new job.

On the forms, Cuervo’s signature is next to a section that says, “I certify that there are no willful misrepresentations and falsifications of the above statements and answers to questions. I understand that should an investigation disclose such misrepresentations and falsifications, my application may be rejected and, should I be employed, my service may be terminated.”

Cuervo worked in the secretary of state’s office from Jan. 7, 2015, through Jan. 2, 2021. In fiscal year 2021, he had an annual salary of $147,009, according to state online records.

Another section of the form includes approval from the “appointing authority,” and that was signed by Melissa A. Long, who was then deputy secretary of state/director of administration and who is now a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice.

Cuervo is now running in a Democratic mayoral primary against LaFortune and former state administration director Brett Smiley.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.