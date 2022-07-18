Providence strip club robbed of $22,000 in one-dollar bills

“I’ve just been robbed at gunpoint,” Shappy recalled his manager saying.

Owner Dick Shappy said he was at home when he got the call from his manager with the startling news.

PROVIDENCE — An armed suspect made off with $22,000 in one-dollar bills after robbing the Cadillac Lounge strip club on Charles Street about 15 minutes before it opened Monday, the owner said.

The suspect was seen in video footage dressed not at all for the cloudy and muggy weather or the venue: a jacket, a hat, jeans, sunglasses. He seemed to know a lot about the club, including the presence of a safe with one dollar bills and how to get out quickly. The gunman made the manager open the safe after arriving at about 2:45 p.m.

“When someone’s got a gun, what are your options?” Shappy said.

Cadillac Lounge owner Dick Shappy released this photograph from a surveillance camera Monday after an armed suspect robbed the Cadillac Lounge strip club on Charles Street in Providence. Courtesy of Dick Shappy

Shappy said the bills are there for customers to use to tip. The club buys back $1 bills from dancers throughout the week. The suspect also took $3,500 that the manager was counting, Shappy said. He ran out the door, jumped over a fence and then jumped onto the railroad tracks. Nobody was injured. Shappy said the club had a delayed opening Monday.

“After the police left, girls kept coming in, and I said let’s open,” Shappy said. “So we opened.”

In all the decades in business at the Cadillac Lounge and a previous club, the Satin Doll, nothing like this has ever happened, Shappy said, including in the periods where the mob held sway over city strip clubs in exchange for protection money.

“In fact, that might have been the reason why we didn’t” have that experience in the past, Shappy said with a chuckle.

According to TV journalists on scene, city, state and Amtrak police were searching the nearby train track.

Shappy said business has been sluggish since reopening after nearly a year of pandemic closures, with fears of COVID-19 still lingering.

“They say things can’t get any worse, but they usually do,” Shappy said. “If it’s not one thing, it’s another.”

This story has been updated to add a surveillance camera image of the suspect.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.