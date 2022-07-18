R.I. Governor McKee’s senior adviser arrested in Vermont on felony charges

Christopher Farrell, 38, of Pawtucket, was charged with unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief, according to Vermont State Police. Farrell has a residence in Stowe, Vt.

PROVIDENCE — A senior adviser to Governor Daniel McKee was arrested on felony charges in Waterbury, Vermont, over the weekend.

Trooper John Gildea wrote in his incident report that police were called for a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury, Vermont, on Saturday afternoon. Troopers were responding to the area when a second call came in from across the street of a man allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle.

Along with Waterbury Emergency Medical Services, troopers tracked down this man and arrested Farrell. He was issued a criminal citation and then transported by Waterbury EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health, police said.

Tyler Hoar, 28, of Waterbury, was identified as a victim in the incident report. It’s unclear if Farrell and Hoar were acquainted.

Adam Silverman, a spokesman for Vermont State Police, declined providing further information to the Globe on Monday morning, and said additional material related to the case would become public following Farrell’s arraignment.

Farrell is due in Vermont Superior Court in Barre, Vermont, on Aug. 25.

State police listed both of Farrell’s charges as felonies, however the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office will make the final determination of the severity of the charges Farrell faces. A spokesperson for State’s Attorney Rory Thibault could not be immediately reached on Monday.

Farrell joined McKee’s administration when the governor took office in March 2021 after former Governor Gina Raimondo was appointed US Commerce Secretary under President Biden. As McKee’s senior adviser, Farrell is earning $123,982 annually.

“While we will not be commenting further on this ongoing issue, Mr. Farrell has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of this personnel and health matter,” said Laura Hart, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Administration, in an emailed statement to the Globe Monday.

McKee, Rhode Island’s previous lieutenant governor, was the mayor of Cumberland, where Farrell grew up. In a 2021 article, Farrell admitted to being a “troubled young man without a purpose” growing up, until McKee recruited him to create a hangout spot for other town youth. He said it was from that point that McKee become his mentor.

Prior to joining McKee’s team in 2021, Farrell worked at four Connecticut-based law firms from 2016 to 2021, which followed his graduation from Quinnipiac University School of Law in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From 2011 to 2012, Farrell was the director of community outreach at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office. He also worked as a regional and state field and caucus director for President Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign and then the Presidential Inaugural Committee from 2007 to November 2008.

Farrell graduated from Rhode Island College in 2006.

