R.I. sues 5 landlords after children at their properties lead poisoned

Neronha is also seeking monetary penalties of up to $5,000 per day that the conduct continues.

In these five new lawsuits, which were filed July 12, Neronha is seeking a court order to halt further harmful conduct, remediate lead hazards, provide adequate alternative housing during remediation, and to appoint a receiver if the defendants are unwilling to correct the lead violations.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday that his office has filed lawsuits against five landlords for noncompliance with state lead poisoning prevention laws. Each of the lawsuits involve properties where lead hazards were found and a child was determined to have lead poisoning.

“Landlords who prioritize profits over the health of children and the risk of lead poisoning will find themselves facing a strong response from our office,” said Neronha in a statement.

In the complaints, landlords Kathleen Decosta, Francisco Pires, Fatima C. Araujo, Hoa Thi Trinh, and Dionicia Gonzalez, have — to date — failed to remediate lead violations identified by the Rhode Island Department of Health, alleges the state, despite the fact that children who resided at the properties were lead poisoned.

The properties specified in the complaints are each in multifamily homes on Bull Street in Newport, Lincoln Avenue in Central Falls, Chalkstone Avenue in Providence, Curtis Street in Providence, and Rosedale Street in Providence.

Under the state’s law, after a property inspection by the health department, landlords are given multiple opportunities to correct lead hazard violations before the attorney general’s office files an enforcement action.

Each of these landlords failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation that were each issued by the health department.

“The allegations against the defendants here, and against those in other cases we have brought, are that a landlord was notified multiple times that there is a lead hazard on their property, that a child living there was lead poisoned, and that they did nothing about it,” said Neronha. “These circumstances are unacceptable, the health consequences are serious, and strong action by this office is warranted.”

These five new suits bring Neronha’s total suits to 17 since the fall of 2021 against landlords who have “failed to fully address serious lead violations on their properties.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.