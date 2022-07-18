Somerville man, 22, charged with threatening T bus driver with wooden block

The statement said officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street for a report of a passenger threatening a T bus driver.

In a statement Monday, Transit Police identified the man as Wakell Steele. It wasn’t clear if Steele had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A 22-year-old Somerville man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening an MBTA bus driver with a block of wood after complaining that the bus was traveling too slowly, authorities said.

The driver, whose name was withheld in the statement, told officers Steele had boarded the bus at Davis Square, and that Steele later activated the stop request signal as the bus moved along its route.

Advertisement

Officials said the driver pulled over at the next available stop, where Steele “demanded his money back accusing the victim of ‘[expletive] driving too slowly.’”

Steele then allegedly picked up a chock block, which is a large block of wood used to secure tires when the bus isn’t in use, and took an “aggressive stance,” repeating his demand for a refund owing to what he deemed the slow pace of the trip, per the statement.

“The victim was in fear of being struck,” the statement said. “The victim got out from his seat and exited the bus pushing past Steele. The victim pointed out Steele to officers who were now walking towards Central Street. Officers caught up to him and attempted to engage him in conversation.”

Steele, though, wasn’t inclined to discuss the bus incident, according to the statement.

“Steele responded by challenging the officers to remove their duty belts essentially opining officers are only ‘tough’ with their guns on,” the statement said. “Steele was placed into custody for Assault by Mean of a Dangerous Weapon and transported to TPD HQ for the arrest booking process.”

Advertisement

His arraignment was slated for Monday in Somerville District Court, records show. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.