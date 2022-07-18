Taxpayer relief to come sooner under Senate’s version of sweeping economic development bill

The House version, which passed last Thursday , made the tax relief effective in 2023, meaning taxpayers wouldn’t be able to benefit until they filed their taxes in 2024.

The proposal means people would be able to claim the tax breaks, which include an increased deduction for renters, an increased Earned Income Tax Credit, and an increased child and dependent tax credit, when they file their taxes next year.

The Massachusetts Senate on Monday is expected to unveil its version of a spending package that includes roughly $1 billion in tax breaks that would go into effect for the current year, a year ahead of a tax relief plan that passed the House last week.

Like the version tucked into the House’s $4.2 billion economic development bill, the Senate’s tax relief push is an effort to address soaring inflation that has made it harder for people to pay their bills. The measure would reduce taxes by nearly $501 million in permanent breaks and includes $510 million in one-time relief.

That is slightly less than the House’s bill, which calls for nearly $524 million in permanent tax breaks and $510 million in one-time relief payments.

“We in the Legislature completely understand the difficulties that many of our constituents are going through in this time of rising inflation,” Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, the Senate’s budget chief, told the Globe on Sunday. “It’s food, it’s gas, it’s clothes. It’s everything.”

While the Senate wants the tax breaks to take effect earlier, the chambers largely agree about the contents of the relief package, which increases the Earned Income Tax Credit from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal level, raises the deduction renters can claim from $3,000 to $4,000, and lifts the child and dependent credits from $180 to $310 per child and removes the cap on the number of dependents a taxpayer can claim.

The Senate proposal also would increase a tax credit seniors can claim to offset property taxes or rental costs from a maximum of $1,170 to $2,340, at a cost of $60 million to the state.

The House and Senate are also aligned on a one-time rebate of $250 for individuals who earned $38,000 or more in taxable income last year and $500 for joint filers who earn less than $150,000.

Rodrigues described the Senate’s version of the plan as “very similar” to the House’s plan, just “a little different in priorities.”

Legislative leaders are readying for the possibility that the tax breaks take effect earlier. As part of a budget agreement unveiled Sunday, lawmakers proposed a “taxpayer relief fund” that could receive as much as $315 million to “support the implementation of new tax relief measures taking effect in tax year 2022.”

The Senate’s bill also makes changes to the estate tax deduction that differ sharply from the House’s plan.

The Senate’s plan, which goes into effect Sept. 1, creates a tax credit of $99,600 for all estates, which leaders said effectively eliminates the tax’s so-called “cliff effect.”

The proposal affects about 2,500 estates and costs the state $185 million — about $22 million less than the House’s plan, which changes the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million and taxes only above that amount.

Like the House’s version, the bill does not include a suspension of the state’s gas tax, a provision that was pushed by many Republicans and business groups.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislation this week. Assuming it passes, leaders from both chambers will then hash out the details to reach a compromise to send to Governor Charlie Baker.

The massive spending bill comes as the chambers are working to pass a record $52 billion budget before lawmakers break for the summer recess on July 31.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.