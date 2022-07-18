Tell us: Do you feel stuck in your home in today’s real estate market?

Peel back the layers on soaring prices and undersupply of housing and you’ll find a demographic dynamic: Older folks living in homes that are too big for them, and younger folks in apartments or condos that are too small.
If you’d like to downsize but see few smaller homes out there — or if you want to move to a larger home but find too few on the market — we’d like to hear your experience in the survey below:
Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.