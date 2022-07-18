In video, great white shark goes after ‘buffet’ of seals on Nantucket

That was the case twice over the weekend when people witnessed sharks in action during two separate incidents on Nantucket.

But actually seeing one of the apex predators up close can still come as a great shock to those basking in the sun or cruising the open seas by boat.

By this point, hearing about the various shark sightings that get reported up and down the state’s coastline has become a common summertime occurrence.

During one reported sighting, which was filmed Sunday and shared to Twitter by the Nantucket Current, a large group of seals is seen swimming for their lives and scrambling for the shores of Great Point beach as a great white shark thrashes around in the water nearby.

Advertisement

As the predator closes in on its meal — a flock of seagulls swirling overhead — the group of pinnipeds beelines to safety to avoid becoming lunch. A person in the background of the video can be heard saying the shark “is like on his third meal at this point.”

While one seal successfully made it back to the beach, it was left with what the Nantucket Current described as a likely “mortal wound.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a group of people on a fishing trip off the coast of the popular vacation destination had an unexpected encounter of their own when they reeled in a small shark.

In a video posted to Facebook by Tom Corper, shocked boaters can be heard yelling as they watch the apex predator flailing around at the water’s surface, a hook lodged in its mouth.

“Little baby white,” said one person on the boat, assuming it was a small great white shark.

“Oh. My. God,” another person exclaimed.

Although it was unclear if the shark was a great white, Corper called the catch “a little disconcerting.” After it was hooked, Corper said the shark was promptly released back into the ocean.

Advertisement

The Atlantic Shark Conservancy, which monitors shark sightings on its Sharktivity app, confirmed multiple shark reports over the weekend, including at Nauset Beach, in Orleans, and LeCount Hollow Beach, in Wellfleet, where closures were temporarily put in place.

Of the two sightings in Nantucket, only the seal predation at Great Point was submitted to the conservancy’s app and verified as a great white.

Experts on Monday were reviewing the footage of the fishing trip to determine the animal’s species, but based on its coloration, teeth, and dorsal fin, they believe it may have been a porbeagle.

The conservancy said last month that the outer Cape and parts of Cape Cod Bay are where great whites are seen most often, especially during peak season, which lasts from August through October. The latest research indicates that the sharks spend nearly half their time swimming in shallow waters, patrolling for seals to munch on.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.