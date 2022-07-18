A whale comes close to a paddleboarder in Plymouth and a photographer captures the wild moment

He drove his 2012 Dodge Challenger there and arrived at about 5:15 a.m. and snapped photos of the sunrise. He then went to get a coffee and came back, hoping to see some whales.

Craig Picariello, of Carver drove to Manomet Point Sunday morning with the goal of shooting images of the sunrise, and, if he was lucky, a photo of a whale.

A local photographer captured an incredible moment with his camera Sunday morning when he snapped a photo of a whale coming up out of the water near a paddleboarder in Plymouth.

Armed with his Canon EOS 77D, Picariello was standing there looking at the water, waiting patiently to see any signs of a the creature.

“There were a lot of fisherman out there,” he said in a phone interview. “I noticed the fish started jumping a little bit. And then all of a sudden a swirl in the water.”

Picariello viewed the swirl in the water as a sure sign that a whale was there, and it would soon be coming up for air.

Craig Picariello, 53, of Carver photographed a whale breaching the surface of the water near a paddleboarder in Plymouth on Sunday morning. Craig Picariello

Suddenly, a whale breached the surface of the water. A paddleboarder was nearby.

“It was crazy,” Picariello said. “The first time I missed it.”

But when it happened again, he was ready.

And it wasn’t just one whale in the water.

“There were three of them out there,” he said.

Picariello managed to get clear shots of a whale breaching the water as the paddleboarder looked on.

Picariello said when the tide started going out, the whales started swimming away further out into the water. He talked to the paddleboarder that he photographed, and it turned out to be someone he knows: a guy named Michael Manfredi.

Picariello said he didn’t know how good of a shot that he got of Manfredi and the whale until he got home and took a closer look at the photos on his computer.

“I happened to get the right picture at the right time,” he said. “When I got home and put them on the computer, I was like ‘wow!’”

Craig Picariello photographed this whale breaching the surface of the water at Manomet Point Sunday morning. Craig Picariello

Craig Picariello took this shot of whale's tail in the water at Manomet Point Sunday morning. Craig Picariello

















