Wu declares heat emergency in Boston that takes effect Tuesday

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extreme weather,” Wu said in the statement. “It is clear that a changing climate is a risk to our health and communities. I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I’m thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for this emergency and will be responding to calls for service throughout our neighborhoods.”

In a statement, Wu’s office said she had declared the emergency and announced that 12 cooling centers will open for residents across the city on each of the three days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday declared a heat emergency for Boston that will take effect from Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit the mid-to-high 90s during that period.

The statement said the cooling centers will be located at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations in the city.

The cooling center locations include BCYF Gallivan at 61 Woodruff Way in Mattapan, BCYF Golden Age Senior Center at 382 Main St. in Charlestown, BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center at 51 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester, BCYF Holland at 85 Olney St. in Dorchester, BCYF Hyde Park at 1179 River Street in Hyde Park, BCYF Menino at 125 Brookway Road in Roslindale, BCYF Nazzaro at 30 North Bennet Street in the North End, BCYF Paris Street at 112 Paris Street in East Boston, BCYF Roche at 1716 Centre Street in West Roxbury, BCYF Tobin at 1481 Tremont Street in Roxbury, BCYF Tynan at 650 E. Fourth Street in South Boston, and BCYF Vine Street at 339 Dudley Street in Roxbury, per the city website.

Wu’s office said masks are strongly recommended inside the cooling centers in light of rising COVID-19 case numbers.

In addition, the statement said, more than 50 of the popular splash pads will open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city.

“Select indoor BCYF pools are open and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool is open Wednesday through Sunday,” the statement said. “Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.”

The Globe reported Monday that this week looks to be the hottest week of the summer so far.

On Tuesday, clouds will give way to sunshine with temperatures at or above 90 degrees in the afternoon. This 90-degree weather is going to continue into the weekend, and many towns will experience their first heat wave — three days or more of 90-degree weather — of the season.

