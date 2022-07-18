Sesame Street amusement park issues apology after video appears to show performer ignoring two Black children

The video shows the two girls reaching up to a performer in a Rosita costume marching in a parade at Sesame Place, just outside Philadelphia. The performer appears to wave “no” to the girls and continues to walk on. The video has over 350,00 views and was trending on Twitter Monday morning.

The girls’ mother, who goes by Jodiii on social media, posted the video “because this had me hot,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “This disgusting person blatantly told our kids no then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!”

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia issued a statement on Sunday, apologizing in response to backlash over a viral video that appeared to show a parade performer ignoring two little Black girls asking for a hug.

In a statement, Sesame Place said the performer portraying the Rosita character confirmed that the “no” hand gesture was not directed toward “any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted.”

The statement continued that the costumes their performers wear “sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests.” It said the Rosita performer “did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.”

Sesame Place Philadelphia said it spoke to the family who posted the video and that they’ve been invited back “for a special meet-and-greet ... we apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to do our best to earn their and all guests’ visit and support.”

In response to the apology, the mother who posted the video called Sesame Place’s statement “disrespectful and distasteful” in her Instagram story.

“I whole heartedly feel this statement was released to save face ... don’t try to tell me [the performer] can’t see lower levels. He looked at them and said no ... You should have gave a public apology to my girls,” the mother wrote. “Talk about adding insult to injury. I will repost this video every day until it is rectified. I really tried to handle this situation as calm as possible but I am hurt, and that response just made it worse.”

Singer Kelly Rowland of “Destiny’s Child” responded to the video on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

“Okay so, had that been me, the whole parade would have been in flames,” Rowland told her 13.1 million followers. “Like, are you serious? You’re not going to speak to my child?”

“A simple ‘high five’ would have made their day!” Jodi continued on her Instagram. “Instead they have to remember this moment of racism. Great job with the franchise.”





