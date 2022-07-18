How bad off is the world? Ask the planet

Re “Is the world really falling apart, or does it just feel that way?” (Page A4, July 13): While I agree that the onslaught of global news and the slow pace of social progress make it hard for us to see how life has improved for many people around the world, Max Fisher’s article has some curious omissions: climate change and biodiversity loss. This global bad news is relevant to all of us and is rightfully cause for great alarm. With enormous wildfires, dangerous heat waves, drought, floods, and catastrophic hurricanes, as well as the risk of 1 million species going extinct, we have reason to wonder whether life is getting worse not only for humanity but also for many other species.

This is not something to ignore. We need to be alarmed for the future, not so as to sink into despair but rather to spur ourselves to action. Threatened democratic institutions urgently need to be strengthened so that we can take action on these global issues for the benefit of all.