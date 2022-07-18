What should Boston’s night-life czar do?

That would be a night-life czar , or late-night mayor, as the position is also known in Europe — because of course European cities have already been focused on ways to support and grow the night life economy and culture.

It’s no secret that Boston has long suffered from a reputation of being one of the dullest cities in the country. We can’t even bring happy hour back. (A 2021 poll showed that 70 percent of Mass. residents surveyed support allowing bars and restaurants to offer discounted drinks during happy hour.) And when the MBTA shut down its late-night service in 2016 — which by then had been a two-year pilot program — The New York Times wondered, “Why has Boston’s late night scene lagged?” Suffolk University historian Robert Allison told the Times that Boston has “never been a fun city, for good reason.” He then quoted Benjamin Franklin, born in Boston: “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.”

Or does it? Boston’s reputation as lame, whether real or perceived, also turns young people and talent away, especially people of color. It’s why Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, Segun Idowu, is hiring a late-night czar — and this new official is going to work on more than extending nightclubs’ closing hours past 2 a.m.

“What are the things that are missing?” Idowu said in an interview. “What are the big scale issues that have a lot of barriers associated with them? In addition to the policies that are already mayoral priorities, whether it’s affordable housing or better public transportation, we also have to focus on recreation and the nightlife of the city.”

If you talk to young professionals who are leaving the city within one or two years of moving here for a job or who grew up here and say, ‘I’m going to Atlanta or D.C.,’ one of the top three reasons they cite for leaving “is that there’s nothing to do here or that the city shuts down after 8 p.m.,” said Idowu.

Beyond bringing back late-night T service, restoring happy hour, and streamlining the liquor permitting process and expanding the number of such licenses — long identified as a major equity issue in the city — there’s a lot more Boston can do.

Roughly a decade ago, Amsterdam’s first night mayor — the nachtburgemeester — successfully introduced 24-hour licenses. They weren’t only for nightclubs, they were also for multidisciplinary arts and culture venues. And 10 new licenses were granted to establishments located outside the city’s core, which diverted traffic away from downtown.

This side of the pond, New York City’s office of nightlife is proposing to suspend the city’s 25 percent liquor license surcharge for nightlife and hospitality venues as a way to stabilize the industry during COVID-19. In 2014, then-mayor Marty Walsh created a late-night task force, but apparently there hasn’t been a czar or director of nightlife for the city.

Does Boston desperately need a place for people to dance the night away as J Lo compels us? I say it does. But it’s about more than that. “If you think about any other major city, what makes them attractive is the variety of things to do beyond eating and beyond drinking,” Idowu said. “Nightlife is not just bars and restaurants.” And if the city gets a whole bunch of new liquor licenses, “do we have the spaces to accommodate them and how do we set up those businesses for success?”

The new night-life czar will also work across city departments to determine what other entertainment and community events should happen, maybe even on city-owned parcels. And some of those fun neighborhood events seem to already be happening. For instance, the city is partnering with community groups to offer block party kits this summer. That may seem small potatoes but City Hall’s red tape around even a small event like a block party can be daunting.

Idowu said the new role, with the official title of the city’s director of strategic initiatives, is getting a lot of interest. He hopes to fill the position by the end of August. Wu deserves credit for these overdue moves to tackle Boston’s reputation as dull.

There’s a reason why Boston is so sedate. It’s exactly how some old-school Bostonians with local clout tend to like it. The new night-life czar’s adversaries will be skilled and relentless, including neighborhood groups that resist change no matter how minor. But change is coming: The night shall belong to all Bostonians.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.