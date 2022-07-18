fb-pixel Skip to main content
MLB Draft Day 2: Red Sox have eight picks in Rounds 3 through 10

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated July 18, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Mikey Romero hit .372/.419/.659 with four homers in 30 games as a senior at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School in 2022, and is committed to LSU.Orange Lutheran High School

The Red Sox drafted three high schoolers during day one of the 2022 MLB Draft, highlighted by the selection of shortstop Mikey Romero in the first round (24th overall).

Romero, out of Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School, grew up playing travel ball in Southern California with 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer, and the two remain close friends. The 18-year old hit .372/.419/. 659 with four homers in 30 games as a senior.

The Red Sox then drafted another shortstop, Cutter Coffey, with their second-round pick (41st overall). Coffey played at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., and hit .442/.581/1.021 with 12 homers in 31 games, while also striking out 42 batters in 35 1/3 innings on the mound.

For their final selection of Day 1, the Red Sox nabbed outfielder Roman Anthony from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., with the 79th overall pick.

Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday starting at 2 p.m. EDT. The Red Sox have eight selections on day two, the first at No. 99 overall.

MLB Draft: Red Sox Day 2 picks

Round 3: No. 99

Round 4: No. 129

Round 5: No. 159

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 219

Round 8: No. 249

Round 9: No. 279

Round 10: No. 309

We’ll be updating live as the picks are made, so stay tuned.



