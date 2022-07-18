MLB Draft Day 2: Red Sox have eight picks in Rounds 3 through 10

The Red Sox drafted three high schoolers during day one of the 2022 MLB Draft, highlighted by the selection of shortstop Mikey Romero in the first round (24th overall).
Romero, out of Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School, grew up playing travel ball in Southern California with 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer, and the two remain close friends. The 18-year old hit .372/.419/. 659 with four homers in 30 games as a senior.
The Red Sox then drafted another shortstop, Cutter Coffey, with their second-round pick (41st overall). Coffey played at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., and hit .442/.581/1.021 with 12 homers in 31 games, while also striking out 42 batters in 35 1/3 innings on the mound.
Advertisement
For their final selection of Day 1, the Red Sox nabbed outfielder Roman Anthony from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., with the 79th overall pick.
Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday starting at 2 p.m. EDT. The Red Sox have eight selections on day two, the first at No. 99 overall.
MLB Draft: Red Sox Day 2 picks
Round 3: No. 99
Round 4: No. 129
Round 5: No. 159
Round 6: No. 189
Round 7: No. 219
Round 8: No. 249
Round 9: No. 279
Round 10: No. 309
We’ll be updating live as the picks are made, so stay tuned.