Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear extension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton , an Arlington and St. John’s Prep product, has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. “Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and 3-point shooting,” general manager Jon Hors t said Monday in a statement. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.” The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. He also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Connaughton has been with the Bucks for four seasons after three with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Belgium reached the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time after a 1-0 upset win over Italy also eliminated Iceland. Midfielder Tine de Caigny scored in the 49th minute and Belgium clung on to win. After the final whistle, Belgium had to wait for confirmation as Iceland drew with already-qualified France, 1-1, after 12 minutes of added time. That sets up a quarterfinal for Belgium against Sweden on Friday. France was already assured of winning the group and plays the defending champion Netherlands on Saturday … Robert Lewandowski passed his medical and said he’s ready to help put Barcelona back at the top in European soccer. The striker was set to sign his contract and be officially introduced by Barcelona in Miami on Tuesday ahead of the team’s US tour. “It was very easy to decide to come to Barça,” the Poland player said after joining his teammates in Florida. “Barça is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football.” Barcelona this weekend reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to acquire Lewandowski in a deal expected to reach nearly $50.5 million. The 33-year-old Lewandowski has been one of soccer’s most prolific scorers in the last decade and was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021… D.C. United continued its midseason roster overhaul under incoming coach Wayne Rooney by agreeing to acquire forward Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew for financial considerations, a person with knowledge of the deal said. United will send Columbus $225,000 in general allocation money that will be spread over two years, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move wasn’t publicly announced. That amount could increase with performance-based incentives. Berry, 24, has recorded 10 goals and two assists over 34 games (22 starts) since being selected by the Crew with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 MLS draft. Although Berry’s emergence as the Crew’s first-choice striker led Columbus to trade US national team veteran Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in April, his minutes dwindled following the recent signing of Colombian forward Cucho Hernández.

NFL

Patriot release long snapper Ross Reiter

The New England Patriots announced that they have released long snapper Ross Reiter. Reiter, 22, was signed by New England on May 16, 2022 as a rookie free agent from Colorado State. The 6-foot, 235-pounder served as the long snapper on all punts and place kicks in all four seasons at Colorado State and earned second-team All-American honors from Rubio Long Snapping.

TENNIS

Karen Khachanov saves two match points in victory in Hamburg

Karen Khachanov saved two match points as he won his first-round match at the Hamburg European Open, while Botic van de Zandschulp had a surprise loss and Barbora Krejcikova won her opener in the women’s draw. The seventh-seeded Khachanov won against Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) after twice saving match point at 6-5 down in the decider before forcing a tiebreak. Van de Zandschulp, seeded fifth, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In the women’s draw of the clay-court event, last year’s French Open champion Krejcikova, seeded third, broke Suzan Lamens’s serve four times in a 6-2, 6-4 win … Third-seeded Zhang Shuai recovered from a scare early in the second set to advance to the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open. Zhang was broken twice at the start of the second set before rallying to beat Rebeka Masarova, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (9-7) … Russia’s highest-ranked women’s tennis player, Daria Kasatkina, said in a video interview released Monday that she is dating a woman. The French Open semifinalist’s comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships. In the interview on YouTube with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Kasatkina said “yes” when asked if she has a girlfriend. Kasatkina added that she believes that “living in the closet” would not be sustainable long-term. “There is no point, it would always be going round in your head, until you say something. Obviously, each person decides how to open up and how much,” Kasatkina said. Soon after the interview was released, Kasatkina posted a picture on Instagram of her embracing Olympic silver medalist figure skater Natalia Zabiiako with a heart emoji.

MISCELLANY

Trump urged to cancel LIV Golf event at his Bedminster club

Relatives of Sept. 11 victims urged Donald Trump to cancel a LIV Golf tournament scheduled for the end of this month at the former president’s Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Members of the 9/11 Justice group requested a meeting with Trump in a letter dated Sunday and noted that he has previously blamed Saudi Arabia for the terrorist attack. The tournament, part of the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series, is set for July 29-31. The finale of the LIV tour’s season is set for late October at Trump Doral in Florida. “We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks,” the group writes in a letter obtained by The Post. “It is incomprehensible to us that a former president of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain,” the group’s letter continued. “We hope you will reconsider your business relationship with the Saudi golf league and will agree to meet with us.” … Twelve student-athletes from the Atlantic Coast Conference have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, including quarterback Phil Jurkovec of Boston College, The Maxwell Award is given to the College Player of the Year … Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea died in his sleep at home in Florida on Monday, the team said. He was 85.