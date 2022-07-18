Celtics won’t use $17.1m trade exception, sources say

Monday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline will pass without the Celtics using their $17.1 million trade exception that was created when the team sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks last summer in a sign-and-trade, according to multiple league sources.

After the team acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers and signed forward Danilo Gallinari earlier this month, likely pushing the team’s luxury tax bill toward $45 million and giving Boston an obvious 10-player depth chart, using the exception became unlikely.