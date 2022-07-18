fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics won’t use $17.1m trade exception, sources say

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated July 18, 2022, 19 minutes ago
President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens suggested last month the Celtics might not use their largest trade exception after trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Monday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline will pass without the Celtics using their $17.1 million trade exception that was created when the team sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks last summer in a sign-and-trade, according to multiple league sources.

After the team acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers and signed forward Danilo Gallinari earlier this month, likely pushing the team’s luxury tax bill toward $45 million and giving Boston an obvious 10-player depth chart, using the exception became unlikely.

“At the end of the day, trade exceptions are a tool but it’s not our only avenue,” president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last month. “If that thing [vanishes] because we don’t find the right deal, we still have two other TPEs to use towards the trade deadline.”

The Celtics still have $6.9 and $5.9 million trade exceptions that will expire at the trade deadline next February.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

