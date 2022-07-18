Chris Sale, hurt more than he’s healthy the past few years, just might be the king of bad luck in sports

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines ‘hard luck’ as being “marked by, relating to, or experiencing bad luck or difficulty,” with a list of synonyms that includes “hapless, ill-fated, ill-starred, jinxed, luckless, snakebit, star-crossed, unfortunate, unhappy and unlucky.”

Seriously, is there a player in recent memory whose run of bad luck has been longer and more sustained than what Sale has faced these past two-plus years? When a scorching liner off the bat of Aaron Hicks ricocheted off Sale’s pitching hand Sunday at Yankee Stadium and broke a bone in Sale’s pinkie finger, the lanky lefthander walked off the mound one more time in agony, destined to return to his most familiar place in baseball: the shelf.

Advertisement

“One look at this finger, I knew it. I knew it immediately,” Sale said afterwards. “That feeling of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. As soon as I hit the ground, I looked down. Finger’s gone. It sucks.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Of course he knew. The injury might be different, but the experience? All too familiar.

To recap: Sale was making just his second start of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his right rib cage during an off-site offseason workout. That cost him the first three months of 2022, a return last week in Tampa that was further delayed by what the team described as a personal medical issue.

Prior to that, Sale missed three-quarters of the 2021 season and the entirety of 2020 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Take that chronic fragility, throw in a dose of selfish stubbornness — Sale’s decision to remain unvaccinated would have barred him from entering Canada for games against the Blue Jays — and then a bad luck bounce like the one he got Sunday and the verdict is in.

Advertisement

Sale’s $145 million, five-year contract extension in 2019 is a complete bust. But also true? Sale is the king of bad luck.

Why else would manager Alex Cora admit what we were all thinking as soon as Sunday’s injury happened: “I don’t want to say disappointment, but kind of like, here we go again,” Cora said. “Hopefully there’s nothing that’s going to take him out for a long, long time.”

Don’t bet on it. Sale’s history is too much for fingers-crossed wishes. While the Sox await word on his visit to a hand specialist, they know he’s gone for at least 4-6 weeks, which is what the fragile man himself said it would take to heal. And that’s before beginning any rehab. So as much as he wants to return this season, it’s tough to believe it can happen. Anger and frustration can’t fix a broken bone.

“I just want to do my job,” Sale said. “I just want to play baseball . . . But this is par for the course for me. Just think about my troubles. It’s just [expletive] after [expletive] after [expletive]. It’s just more [expletive] to deal with. …

“Completely honest, there was zero pain. There was anger. Frustration. Rage.”

It’s a club no one wants to be part of, but there have been some fellow members.

Sale could commiserate with the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, whose back-to-back Cy Young seasons of 2019-20 have been followed by nothing but heartbreak. Set to make a final rehab start Tuesday before a (fingers-crossed) return to the rotation, deGrom has been sidelined by injuries to his elbow and shoulder.

Advertisement

Jacob deGrom hasn't been able to figure out how to return to his Cy Young form. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Or maybe he’d get a nod of support from the Angels’ Mike Trout, whose transcendent talent has been interrupted by enough torn thumb ligaments, wrist inflammations, foot surgeries, strained calves, and back spasms that Sports Illustrated calculated him as being limited to 95 games per season in his prime ages from 25 to 29.

He could harken back to the ugly New York tale of Carl Pavano, whom long time New York Post scribe George King dubbed “American Idle” after a series of injuries, including one to his buttocks in a car accident he never told the team about, limited him to 26 starts across a four-year, $39.5 million contract.

Greg Oden was all smiles before the 2007 draft, but not so much after the fact. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

In other sports, who couldn’t think of Greg Oden, the No. 1 pick of the 2007 NBA draft (picked by Portland ahead of Kevin Durant). Oden, limited by chronic knee problems, played only 82 career games in five seasons. Or who remembers Mark Prior, the onetime Cubs ace who electrified baseball with his hard-throwing right arm, a standout 2003 season followed by full shoulder reconstruction and retirement by age 33.

As a tennis fan, I know I wonder how much damage Juan Martin del Potro might have done to the chokehold the Big Three’s (four if you add Andy Murray to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic) hold on the game, if he’d have won more than just the 2009 U.S. Open if not for four knee surgeries in the midst of reaching No. 3 in the world. Toni Nadal, coach and uncle of Rafa, once said of del Potro: “He has been the one who has had the most bad luck in tennis because he has been playing with problems for many years.”

Advertisement

Luck — both good and bad — is part of the game. Bad bounces, like a first base roller by Bill Buckner, or good ones, like a non-fumble tucked away by Tom Brady, are integral to the unpredictability of sports, the greatest reality show of them all. But in Sale’s case, it sure feels like the luck has gone only one way. Hard not to feel for him.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.