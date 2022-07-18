Chris Sale has surgery on broken pinkie, with return to Red Sox unknown

Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday in Wellesley, with the Red Sox declining to announce a timetable for the potential return of their ace.

Sale, 33, had “an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture” performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, the team announced Monday afternoon. That likely means the fracture was displaced, requiring the bone to first be realigned and then stabilized with hardware, such as a pin.