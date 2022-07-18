fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Chris Sale has surgery on broken pinkie, with return to Red Sox unknown

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated July 18, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Chris Sale was done after less than an inning Sunday at Yankee Stadium, and it's unknown whether he'll be able to pitch again in 2022.Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press

Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday in Wellesley, with the Red Sox declining to announce a timetable for the potential return of their ace.

Sale, 33, had “an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture” performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, the team announced Monday afternoon. That likely means the fracture was displaced, requiring the bone to first be realigned and then stabilized with hardware, such as a pin.

Sale was just 24 pitches in to his second start of the season Sunday when New York’s Aaron Hicks lined a changeup back through the box. Despite reaching for it with his glove, it struck Sale in his pitching hand, carrying into right field. Sale, upon looking at his hand, immediately walked off the field, displaying his bent pinkie to manager Alex Cora.

