Clayton Kershaw gets home All-Star start at Dodger Stadium, faces Rays’ Shane McClanahan

Last year, he was the starting pitcher and led off as the DH in the AL’s 5-2 win at Denver.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter, but won’t pitch. He will instead start the Angels’ first game after the break, on Friday in Atlanta.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League on Tuesday night in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, and Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the American League.

Ohtani is 9-4 with 2.38 ERA on the mound this year, striking out 123 in 87 innings. The reigning AL MVP shut down Houston in his last outing Wednesday, and there was speculation he might start this Southern California showcase.

“From the information that we received from Ohtani’s camp was that, you know, he probably shouldn’t or wouldn’t start, and so then that’s why we chose Shane,” AL manager Dusty Baker of the Astros said Monday. “They just said they preferred that, you know, he doesn’t pitch.”

The 34-year-old Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is 7-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 71⅔ innings. Two years ago, he helped Los Angeles win its first World Series title since 1988.

“It’s hard, because obviously Sandy Alcantara, Tony Gonsolin, Max Fried, all these guys have better numbers than I do and they should be starting this game and I get that,” Kershaw said. “But all that to say, I am just so excited I get to do it here at Dodger Stadium.”

Kershaw will become the 13th pitcher to start in his home ballpark, snf the first since former teammate Max Scherzer in 2018 at Washington.

“I think his reputation, what he’s meant to the game of baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers, I think it’s just perfect that he start this game for us,” NL manager Brian Snitker of Atlanta said.

Fellow lefty McClanahan becomes the second Rays pitcher to start an All-Star game after David Price in 2010. The first-time All-Star is 10-3 with a major league-leading 1.71 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 110⅔ innings.

Ohtani is followed in the AL batting order by Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez, and Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will lead off for the NL and be followed by Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Atlanta designated hitter William Contreras, San Francisco left fielder Joc Pederson, and New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Willson and William Contreras are the first set of brothers to start together in the All-Star Game since Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.

A home run derby will break All-Star tie

Pete Alonso was in the visitors’ clubhouse at Truist Park last week when an attendant made a puzzling request: Would the New York Mets slugger take a call from Snitker?

“Why is the opposing manager calling me?” Alonso recalled thinking.

He quickly found out. Snitker was preparing to manage the National League All-Star squad and had an important question, based on a first-time, fan-friendly rule change. If the score was even after nine innings in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, would Alonso participate in the new tiebreaking Home Run Derby that would decide the winning team?

Advertisement

“I’ll be your guy,” Alonso recalled telling him. “I think it’s fun. I think it’s going to be a great event if that does happen.”

A couple years ago, MLB was set to try out the automatic runner on second base if the All-Star Game went to extra innings. But with the Home Run Derby always popular the night before the game, Major League Baseball decided to make a slugging showcase part of the Midsummer Classic in the new collective bargaining agreement.

Three players from each league will take three swings apiece to decide the final result. As the visiting team, the AL would send a hitter to bat first, and players from each league would alternate.

The All-Star Game has gone to extra innings 13 times since it began in 1933, the last two in 2017 at Miami and 2018 at Washington. The 2002 game at Milwaukee ended a 7-7, 11-inning tie when there were no available pitchers left.

Senators want answers on minor-league antitrust exemption

Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to explain the impact of potential legislation stripping the sport’s antitrust exemption from covering the sport’s relationship with minor league players. Committee chair Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) and ranking minority member Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) asked Manfred by letter to respond by July 26 to a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision. Senators asked about the potential impact of repealing 2018 legislation exempting minor league players from federal minimum wage and overtime laws — the Save America’s Pastime Act — and whether the antitrust exemption played a role in MLB’s 2020 decision to cut minor league affiliations to 120. They also asked whether MLB would commit to maintaining 120 affiliates when current 10-year player development license agreements expire after the 2030 season. Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement that it believes the exemption “has had dire consequences for minor league baseball players and fans.” In the past, baseball officials have stressed the exemption allows them to prohibit teams from changing cities without MLB approval . . . Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea died in his sleep Monday at his Florida home, the team said. He was 85. Alicea joined the Mets in April 1969, the season they won their first World Series championship, and worked in the scouting and community relations departments. He started doing Spanish broadcasts in 1982 and called more than 4,000 games through 2019. The Mets named the Spanish radio booth at Citi Field in his honor last year.