Three things to know about Cutter Coffey, the Red Sox’ second-round draft pick

Here are a few things to know about Coffey:

Coffey, 18, is a right-handed batter who played shortstop at the high school level and also has the capacity to pitch. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds.

With the 41st pick in the the 2022 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected infielder Cutter Coffey.

He was originally projected as a pitcher

Coffey is one of a handful of players who could potentially make it to the major leagues as either a position player or a pitcher.

According to Baseball America, he has a “plus” off-speed pitch.

“As a pitcher, he has a quick arm that generates 90-94 mph fastballs with sink and 81-83 mph sliders with late tilt that flash plus,” noted the scouting report. “He consistently throws strikes out of a repeatable, efficient delivery and has above-average control.”

Advertisement

Coffey has made strides as a position player

As he continues to develop, Coffey has emerged as a position player with greater potential.

“While he’ll still pitch when his team needs him, it does appear that Coffey’s future will be in the batter’s box,” said an MLB.com scouting report. “He’s been a bit inconsistent, but the right-handed hitter has shown the ability to make loud contact with some excellent raw power to tap into.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

In 2022, the Bakersfield, Calif., native hit .442 in 31 games for Liberty High School.

“At times he flashes the bat speed, strength and ability to make adjustments to project to be an above-average hitter,” according to Baseball America, “while at others he takes long, jagged swings that lack timing and balance and invite questions about whether he will be even a below-average hitter.”

He’s committed to play for Texas

In Oct. 2021, Coffey tweeted out confirmation that he was committing to Texas to play baseball.

He was ranked as the 65th overall draft prospect by Baseball America, and 105th by MLB.com. And since Coffey was picked 41st in the draft, it bodes well that the Red Sox can sign him.

Advertisement

Still, according to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America, Coffey is not expected to be a bargain for Boston.

The slot value for the 41st pick is $1,905,500. As Glaser notes, the Red Sox expect to sign first-round pick Mikey Romero to a deal less than the slot value of the 24th pick, potentially allowing for the signing of Coffey.

Read more on the MLB Draft

Four things to know about Mikey Romero, the Red Sox’ 2022 first-round draft pick

Red Sox reach agreement with 2022 draft pick Roman Anthony