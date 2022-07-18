fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox reach agreement with 2022 draft pick Roman Anthony

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated July 18, 2022, 16 minutes ago
The MLB Draft is ongoing this week.Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The Red Sox have an agreement (pending a physical) with their No. 79 pick in the 2022 draft, outfielder Roman Anthony, according to a league source.

The deal is worth $2.5 million, the source said, well over the $820,000 allotted for the slot.

Anthony, out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was chosen with a compensatory for the departure of Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.

The Sox believe Anthony has a chance to stay in center while producing huge power.

“I think he’s a much, much better talent than [getting taken 79th] would indicate,” said Paul Toboni, the Red Sox director of amateur scouting, on Sunday night. “He gets on base, he sees the ball well, but also [has] got tremendous, tremendous power potential. And that’s a pretty rare combination to find for a centerfielder.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

