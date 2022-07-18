Red Sox reach agreement with 2022 draft pick Roman Anthony

The Red Sox have an agreement (pending a physical) with their No. 79 pick in the 2022 draft, outfielder Roman Anthony, according to a league source.
The deal is worth $2.5 million, the source said, well over the $820,000 allotted for the slot.
Anthony, out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was chosen with a compensatory for the departure of Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.
The Sox believe Anthony has a chance to stay in center while producing huge power.
“I think he’s a much, much better talent than [getting taken 79th] would indicate,” said Paul Toboni, the Red Sox director of amateur scouting, on Sunday night. “He gets on base, he sees the ball well, but also [has] got tremendous, tremendous power potential. And that’s a pretty rare combination to find for a centerfielder.”
