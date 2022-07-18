The ups and downs of an inconsistent Red Sox first half

To make matters worse, the Sox are again without Chris Sale, whose left pinky broke when he was struck in the hand with a comebacker Sunday. Sale underwent surgery Monday, and there’s no timetable for his return.

The Sox enter the break 48-45, the pause to the season much-needed. They’ve lost six of seven, finishing with a four-game sweep at Tampa Bay and losing two of three at Yankee Stadium. They’re 12-26 against their opponents in the American League East, where they’re in fourth place, two games back of the Blue Jays for the second wild card spot.

Manager Alex Cora summed up his team’s play heading into the All-Star break with just one word: Inconsistent.

Still, the Sox still have remained afloat and in the mix. Let’s take a look at the good and the bad so far this season.

The division

The Sox’ record against the AL East is jarring, highlighting their flaws against tough competition. Playing 11 division series and failing to win one (0-10-1) seems unfathomable.

“Obviously, the vast majority of the games are going to be against the division,” Cora said. “We knew it was coming into the season. You see the schedule and you play a lot of games at the end. We have to be better. We have to finish games.”

The competition isn’t going away. The Sox still have nine games each left against the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays, and 11 against the Orioles, who surged into the break and are .500 (46-46).

“This is the best division in baseball, hands down. I mean, I don’t think there’s any question about that when you have every team above .500 or right at .500,” said starter Rich Hill, on the IL with a left knee sprain. “Heading into the second half of the season, the only thing is making sure we have the attitude [and understand] how important every game is and how important every out is. It’s something that’s going to be tiring by the end of the season, but that’s just the way it should be.”

First base

A messy first half at first was capped with Franchy Cordero going 0 for 16 with 15 strikeouts. He’s a liability, and Bobby Dalbec hasn’t been good either, batting .205 with a .286 on-base percentage and seven homers.

The Sox’ -0.9 WAR per Fangraphs ranks 29th in the majors. The only team that’s worse at the position is the rebuilding Tigers.

The ankle injury to top prospect Triston Casas which kept him out for a large chunk of time stifled his Triple-A development and his timeline. Yet if the Sox are going to be contenders, it’s clear that they will need an upgrade at the position.

The bullpen and injuries to pitchers

The Sox made a major upgrade to their bullpen when they made Tanner Houck their closer and put Garrett Whitlock back in his usual multi-inning relief role after toying with him as a starter. Still, they can’t save everyone.

The Sox have 20 blown saves, second-most in the league. Jake Diekman, signed to a two-year, $8 million deal prior to this year, has a 4.54 ERA. The overall bullpen ERA is 3.91, which is close to the middle of the pack, but the Sox have blown a lead in 22 of their 45 losses, have blown a lead of three or more runs seven times, and are 13-15 in one-run games. They will need another high-leverage arm or two.

The Sox have injuries to the rotation in Sale, Michael Wacha, and Hill, but the latter two are said to be on the upswing and could return soon.

That run

The Sox will lean on their bad start to the season to get them through this current funk, and you can’t blame them. A 10-19 beginning had trade rumors surrounding the team’s leader, Xander Bogaerts. Then, suddenly, there was a shift.

The team went into a 24-11 sprint, their bats coming alive — .281/.349/.471 (.821 OPS) and 46 homers in that span, scoring 5.9 runs per game. Even with their recent skid, the Sox are 38-26 since May 8.

“I think we’re in a good position. Right in the mix,” said J.D. Martinez. “It would be great to be leading the division, but the Yankees have been playing out of their minds right now. I think we’re in a good spot right now to make the playoffs.”

Rafael Devers

Devers has emerged as a bonafide superstar, starting in his second straight All-Star Game. The third baseman is batting .327/.379/.601 with a .980 OPS and 27 homers, ranking in the top five in the majors in average, slugging, and OPS. He’s played a solid third base as well, ranging to his backhand better than he has in years past. It’s clear he’s a linchpin and organizational pillar.

Will the Sox pay to keep him?

Defense

The Sox have been an eyesore on defense lately, but still rank 11th in defensive runs saved with 19. The addition at second of Trevor Story, who is in position to win a Gold Glove at his new position, certainly helped, as did the team’s buy-in to defensive drills during spring training. Jackie Bradley Jr., while not producing offensively, is as great as they come in the outfield.

Imagine if they’re able to upgrade at all at first base, where they are a minus-9.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.