‘Only Murders’ builds on initial success in season 2

Are you watching season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”? After it premiered in late June, I heard some viewers say that it had stayed good and even improved.

I also heard some note that, like so many shows these days including “The Flight Attendant” and “Starstruck,” the Hulu series should not have continued, that it was only repeating itself. And truly, “one and done” ought to become a more popular phrase in Hollywood.

I’m of the former camp when it comes to “Only Murders in the Building.” I’ve been admiring this season, which continues to amuse as our three podcasters try to solve a homicide — this time the murder of the Arconia’s board president Bunny Folger. It remains very droll and light, it’s lightness done with a deft hand, and the occasional dips into more dramatic material (such as the question of Will’s biological father) continue to fit in naturally.