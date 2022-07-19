‘Only Murders’ builds on initial success in season 2

Are you watching season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”? After it premiered in late June, I heard some viewers say that it had stayed good and even improved.
I also heard some note that, like so many shows these days including “The Flight Attendant” and “Starstruck,” the Hulu series should not have continued, that it was only repeating itself. And truly, “one and done” ought to become a more popular phrase in Hollywood.
I’m of the former camp when it comes to “Only Murders in the Building.” I’ve been admiring this season, which continues to amuse as our three podcasters try to solve a homicide — this time the murder of the Arconia’s board president Bunny Folger. It remains very droll and light, it’s lightness done with a deft hand, and the occasional dips into more dramatic material (such as the question of Will’s biological father) continue to fit in naturally.
The addition of the meta-material this season has been a plus, as the trio of amateur detectives has become famous. And the guest appearances have been short but sweet so far, including Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine. They’re becoming part of the show’s DNA.
The part of the show that still doesn’t entirely work for me is Selena Gomez. She’s just so affectless. I understand that casting a third to join Martin Short and Steve Martin is a delicate business. The two have a chemistry that has been perfected over the decades, and whoever joins them can’t get in the way of that. I also understand that the writers probably wanted a younger person in the lead cast, to make generational jokes and appeal to younger viewers.
But Gomez is a bit too flat and vague for me. Adding Zoe Colletti’s Lucy, the more expressive daughter of Charles’ ex, into the mix this year was a good decision.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.