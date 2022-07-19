Driving a new car off the lot is going to cost you

In the midst of a tricky economic downturn, Americans are finding it more difficult to buy new cars, according to new data from Cox Automotive and Moody’s Analytics.

The price paid for new vehicles rose by 1.6 percent in June, while interest rates on car loans have risen in recent months, pushing the estimated typical monthly payment to a record high of $730.

Those looking to buy a new car would need to spend an average of 42.2 weeks of income purchasing one, the report noted — up 17 percent from June 2021.