Tesla hit by German suit over car surveillance, carbon footprint

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. was hit by a lawsuit in Germany over potential privacy concerns linked to its car surveillance cameras and claims that buying its vehicles helps cut CO2 emissions.

VZBV, the main German consumer association, filed the action in a Berlin court on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The group argues that Tesla doesn’t tell buyers that they must comply with European data regulations when using the sentry mode, which uses cameras to observe the vehicle’s surroundings. Drivers may even risk fines, VZBV said.