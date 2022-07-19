Three-way race emerges for Sri Lanka leader as alliances shift

At the end of Tuesday’s special meeting of parliament a three-way race had emerged to pick a leader to helm the country out of the worst economic crisis of its independent history after Rajapaksa fled to Singapore and resigned.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, nominated Dullas Alahapperuma, a lawmaker from the former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party for the top job. G.L. Peiris, another Rajapaksa ally, seconded the nomination.

(Bloomberg) — Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader has exited the presidential race and thrown his support behind a candidate backed by a faction of the ruling party controlled by the Rajapaksa clan, a move that may hurt the chances of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe will on Wednesday face-off against Alahapperuma and left-leaning lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna. The next president needs to win 50% of votes cast, or 113 in parliament if all lawmakers submit their ballots.

Premadasa’s move appears to be stacking the numbers away from Wickremesinghe — once seen as the leading candidate. The Acting President only returned as lawmaker after the 2020 parliamentary elections through a system where parties with enough votes can nominate a member under the “national list.” However, he appears to have the backing of the majority of the SLPP.

Dissanayake’s party only has three lawmakers in parliament.

Alahapperuma is an ally of Gotabaya’s older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served as president for a decade from 2005-2015 and became premier in Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government before being forced to resign in May. He entered politics when he won a provincial seat in 1993, eventually serving as a regional minister for cultural affairs.

He has been with Rajapaksa’s SLPP and was the party leader for his home base of Matara in southern Sri Lanka since 2016.

It remains crucial that any new president appeal to the protesters who have taken to the streets of the bankrupt nation for months. Wickremesinghe remains deeply unpopular with them. His whereabouts have been unknown since demonstrators set his private home on fire this month.

He’s also imposed a nationwide emergency, blaming “fascist” elements for escalating tensions in the country. It’s not clear if Alahapperuma, a member of Rajapaksa’s party, will find favor either.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Bloomberg News in an interview on Saturday that talks with Sri Lanka could proceed “quite quickly” as soon as a new government is in place, which could pave the way for a bailout.