Workers at America’s Test Kitchen vote to unionize

A majority of workers at America’s Test Kitchen have voted to join the Communications Workers of America. Now known as ATK United (CWA Local 1400), the group will now bargain for a contract. The new unit includes editors, test cooks, and video, television, and podcast producers at the Seaport-based media company. ATK workers filed a petition in May with the National Labor Relations Board asking to hold a union election. — GLOBE STAFF

GASOLINE

Prices fall below $4.50 a gallon

US retail gasoline prices fell below $4.50 a gallon for the first time since mid-May, starting to ease pressure at the pump for millions of Americans. The nationwide average was at $4.495 a gallon, according to data released on Tuesday by the American Automobile Association. Prices have fallen more than 10 percent since hitting a record last month and are on a 35-day slide, the longest run of declines since April 2020. A runup in gas prices this year has helped fan the fastest rate of inflation in decades, with US consumer prices growing at 9.1 percent on a year earlier in June. President Biden, under pressure to bring down costs at the pump, has just completed a trip to Saudi Arabia in which he said he expects further increases in oil supply. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

RIDE HAILING

Advertisement

Uber settles case over charges to disabled passengers

Uber agreed Monday to settle a Justice Department lawsuit that accused it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by charging wait fees to disabled riders who required extra time to get in their cars. The Justice Department, which filed the suit last year, said Uber had started charging wait time fees in 2016 to passengers who took longer than two minutes to get in their car after it arrived to pick them up. Those fees, the lawsuit said, were also charged to riders whose disabilities required extra time to get in the car, such as blind passengers or those with walkers or wheelchairs. Under the terms of the settlement, Uber agreed to waive wait time fees for riders who certify that they have a disability, and to refund disabled passengers who are charged for taking too long to enter their cars. According to the settlement, Uber said it would also pay millions to compensate riders: $1.7 million split among more than 1,000 disabled riders who complained about the wait-time fees and $500,000 to “other harmed individuals” identified by the Justice Department. And the 65,000 riders who signed up for the waiver program will be compensated twice the amount of the wait time fees that they were charged. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

J & J boosted by cancer drug

Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast. After trimming its forecast in April citing exchange rates, the company did so again Tuesday to a range that is below analyst expectations. Johnson & Johnson, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share, down from the $10.15 to $10.35 it forecast in the spring. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERIES

UPS opens another cargo facility in India

UPS opened a second airport cargo-handling facility in India to capture soaring pandemic-driven demand for airfreight. The 15,000-square-foot space in Bengaluru’s international airport will connect south India’s automotive, textile, defense, and aerospace manufacturing hubs to parts of Asia, Europe, and America, Deepak Shrivastava, managing director of UPS’s local unit, said in an interview. UPS will fly Boeing Co. 747-8 aircraft to Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, five times a week and operate six weekly Delhi flights. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

SAS reaches deal with striking pilots

Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark early Tuesday called off a strike that has been causing major disruption for 15 days after reaching a deal with management. The carrier has said the strike has led to the cancellation of around half of all SAS scheduled flights and had impacted thousands of passengers per day. SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said the parties had agreed on an agreement for the next five-and-a-half years that guarantees both cost savings for the airline and job security for the pilots. Some 900 pilots walked out July 4, citing inadequate pay and working conditions and expressing dissatisfaction with the decision by the carrier to hire new pilots to fill vacancies at its subsidiary airlines, SAS Link and SAS Connect, rather than rehire former pilots who were laid off due to the pandemic. A day after the strike began, the financially troubled SAS filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, saying the walkout had put the future of the carrier at risk. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Toys R Us to open shops inside Macy’s

Toys R Us and its mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe are trying to make another brick-and-mortar comeback ahead of the holiday season, after the brand filed for bankruptcy and shuttered all of its 800 US stores four years ago. From July through mid-October, the brand is opening shops inside every Macy’s store in the United States, Macy’s said in a news release Monday. The Toys R Us shops will start at 1,000 square feet and can be 10,000 square feet at flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and San Jose. Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, worn down by nearly $8 billion in debt and growing competition from online rivals. Two years later, it tried to come back, reviving its website and opening two physical stores in Houston and Paramus, N.J. But the pandemic had other ideas. By January 2021, the two reopened stores were closed, though online stores were kept open. Last December it opened a new flagship store at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J., but the mall has run into financial distress. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

TOYS

Hasbro earnings boosted by role-playing games

Hasbro, the largest US toy company, reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates led by demand for its Wizards of the Coast role-playing games. Hasbro reported profit of $1.15 a share, excluding some items, better than the 93 cents that analysts predicted. Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.34 billion, missing the $1.37 billion analyst estimate. Chief executive Chris Cocks took the helm in February after running the Wizards unit, which makes Dungeons & Dragons games in addition to Magic: The Gathering. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

The Vatican to centralize investments following scandals

The Vatican is set to centralize the financial investments of its institutions, in a bid by Pope Francis to turn the page on decades of scandals that have tarnished the reputation of the Roman Catholic Church. Francis has made transparency and accountability priorities for the Vatican’s finances, after decades of scandals from the bankruptcy of the Vatican-owned Banco Ambrosiano in 1982 to the fraud-ridden purchase of a building in London’s upscale Chelsea district. The continued existence of dozens of funds managed by Vatican-linked institutions with little or no central oversight has often been at the root of controversial decisions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS