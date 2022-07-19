A deadly heat wave and a climate crisis, signals from space, Bannon’s trial, Jan. 6 witnesses, and the disastrous Penobscot Expedition

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has the shocking news that black pepper comes from the -- wait for it -- black pepper plant. Mind blown.

It's Tuesday, July 19, the 200th day of the year and actor Benedict Cumberbatch's birthday (he's 46.) Sunrise in Boston was at 5:24 a.m. and sunset will be at 8:16 p.m. for 14 hours and 52 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 58 percent full.

What’s it like outside? It’s getting hotter: Oppressive heat and humidity will mark the next several days with temps in the 90s in metro Boston at least through Thursday. And the humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s and even above 100 in some spots. Stay hydrated, and check on your older neighbors.

From the Globe: Heat wave to hit region, temperatures in 90s this week, forecasters say

Meanwhile, much of Europe -- where home air-conditioning is uncommon -- is experiencing a deadly heat wave that also has sparked multiple wildfires. More below.

Hey, sport: The MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium in LA is on Fox at 8 tonight, a nice break from the Red Sox string of feebleness. A new twist: If the game is tied at the end of nine innings, the winner will be determined by a home run contest.

Three players from each league will alternate taking three swings each, with the visiting American League up first. The All-Star Game has gone to extra innings 13 times since it began in 1933, including in 2017 at Miami and in 2018 at Washington. The 2002 game at Milwaukee ended in a 7-7, 11-inning tie when there were no pitchers left.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 89,669,233

Confirmed US deaths: 1,024,235

This week’s heat wave is on everyone’s mind, and any day now, Joe Biden could very well declare a national climate emergency and start issuing executive orders to combat global warming.

He really has no choice, given that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, an alleged Democrat, is putting his family’s waste coal business profits ahead of devastating climate change.

But don’t forget: The reason Manchin is in a position to be able to singlehandedly tank Biden’s economic agenda is because not a single Republican in the Senate, also beneficiaries of coal and oil industry largesse, is willing to lift a finger to do something about global warming.

In fact, they go so far as to sue to try to stop Democrats from tackling this critical global issue. And now they have conservative justices on the Supreme Court to help them in their sabotage. Just last month, for example, those justices sharply reduced the EPA’s ability to reduce the carbon being spewed out of power plants.

Make no mistake about the crisis the planet already finds itself in.

In the US, 80 percent of the country had above-average heat waves last year. More than 40 percent of Americans live in a county that experienced climate-related extreme weather last year, and at least 656 people died because of climate-driven wildfires, heat domes, deep freezes, and hurricanes that cost the country $100 billion.

Scientists expect sea levels on US coasts to rise a foot in the next 30 years. Bye-bye, Boston. Farewell, Florida. Sayonara, San Mateo.

Globally, we’ve already heated the planet about 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit since the Industrial Revolution. Climate extremes are making hunger much worse. There’s massive political unrest, and people are migrating en masse because of climate changes. The loss of the Earth’s biodiversity is shocking, dangerous -- and already irreversible.

Just look at what’s happening this week: Much of Europe is in the grip of blistering hot weather that already has killed people from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In Spain and Portugal alone, more than 1,000 people have died.

High temperatures also worsen existing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases that can kill people prematurely.

From Politico: Why is it so effing hot? Europe’s heat wave explained

So what could Biden do under an emergency declaration? The Center for Biological Diversity says he could issue executive orders to:

1. Halt the export of crude oil.

2. Stop oil and gas drilling in the more than 11 million acres of federal waters in the Outer Continental Shelf.

3. Reduce the import of fossil fuels from other countries that add to US carbon emissions and stop the hundreds of billions of dollars of US investment in overseas fossil fuel projects.

4. Declare that the climate emergency threatens national defense (because of massive climate migration and the risk of action by desperate governments) and then use the Defense Production Act to order companies to manufacture renewable energy and clean transportation technologies -- which would generate millions of jobs at the same time.

5. Order FEMA to build renewable energy systems, especially in communities most vulnerable to climate disasters, and restrict the construction of fossil fuel infrastructure.

Report from the Center for Biological Diversity: The Climate President’s Emergency Powers

But will he? Biden is scheduled to be in Somerset, Mass., tomorrow to visit a closed coal-powered power plant that is being converted to wind power. Will he make a major announcement then? I bet no.

From the Globe: Biden to visit closed power plant in Somerset, Mass., Wednesday for event on climate crisis

If he does, he runs the risk of more lawsuits from mercenary Republicans and reversals by the conservatives on the Supreme Court. Legislation is the best route, but as long as people keep voting Republicans into office, you better get used to staying indoors, drinking a ton of water, and swimming to work.

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, is in the US this week to drum up support for more aid for her embattled country. She met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, US First Lady Jill Biden today, and will address Congress tomorrow.

BBC: Ukraine war: First lady in US for high-level meetings

I think we’re all fascinated by the notion of life on another planet, and given the billions and billions of galaxies and solar systems and planets that exist in the universe, the notion that there is life elsewhere is pretty certain.

Which makes the news that astronomers have detected an unusual radio signal from a far-off galaxy all the more intriguing.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the signal is a fast, intensely strong burst of radio waves that lasts three seconds (previous signals lasted just a few milliseconds) and has a pattern of bursts every 0.2 seconds.

Okay, I said intriguing, but it’s also a little creepy.

These bursts are being monitored by a radio telescope in British Columbia, Canada, that’s designed to detect radio waves emitted by hydrogen in the earliest stages of the universe.

You know what hydrogen is? One of the basic elements of life. (The others are carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur.)

Okay, okay, so the scientists aren’t talking about life per se here. It’s not like they think there’s a being somewhere out there tapping out an astral Morse Code. They think the pulses are coming from a neutron star or magnetar, and as the pattern changes, scientists can use those changes to figure out things like how fast the universe is expanding.

Maybe someday they can be used to determine why my waistline is expanding.

From the Globe: A mysterious radio signal has been detected from a distant galaxy, MIT says

Steve Bannon’s trial started today on two charges of contempt of Congress because he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee and also refused to turn over documents that the committee also subpoenaed.

His lawyer keeps trying to get the trial delayed, but the judge isn’t having it.

The disheveled showman has been peddling Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud for a couple of years now, and was a central character in Trump’s conspiracy to illegally overthrow the election. His whole reason for being is to disrupt democracy.

But he’ll face the music today: Legal experts say he has no defense for refusing to comply with Congress’s subpoenas. The penalty is a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail, and he could get up to a year.

Time magazine: What to Know About Stephen Bannon’s Contempt of Congress Trial

The next Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing is Thursday during primetime, and committee members say they will provide a nearly minute-by-minute account of what Trump did for 3 hours and 7 minutes while the Capitol was under attack by his supporters.

That will be a pretty boring timeline since Trumpty Dumpty sat on his chair in the Oval Office dining room doing absolutely nothing except chortle at the TV scenes of violence and send out a tweet further endangering VP Mike Pence.

Oh, wait -- in 3 hours and 7 minutes he most certainly ate quite a bit. Not sure if the committee has his food orders.

The committee also will spring two more witnesses: Matthew Pottinger, who was on Trump’s National Security Council but resigned because of the events of Jan. 6, and Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House aide.

Seems like Matthews may be the aide that Trump recently called, a phone call that Democrats believe was intended to intimidate her before her committee testimony. The aide he called did not answer, and reported the call to their lawyer, who notified the committee, which in turn told the Justice Department.

Pottinger, a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the Trump White House for four years, told the committee in videotaped testimony that he decided to resign the moment an aide showed him the now-infamous Trump tweet, sent in the middle of the Capitol attack, saying that Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should be done. (And by “what should be done,” Trump meant take seditious action.)

A Trump insurrectionist read that tweet out loud approvingly on the steps of the Capitol that day, stoking the bloodthirst of the rioters, who had already built a gallows for Pence.

“I knew that I was leaving that day once I read that tweet,” Pottinger testified.

The hearing starts at 8 p.m. Thursday. BTW, committee chairman Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, won’t be there because he has Covid-19.

CNN: Former Trump National Security Council official will testify at Thursday’s January 6 hearing

The families of 9/11 victims are furious that Trump is hosting a Saudi-financed LIV Golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, N.J., at the end of this month, calling Trump’s money grab “cruel and callous.”

(The finale of the LIV tour’s season is set for late October at Trump Doral in Florida.)

”It is incomprehensible to us that a former president of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain,” a group of relatives wrote to Trump -- especially in the shadow of Ground Zero. “We hope you will reconsider your business relationship with the Saudi golf league and will agree to meet with us.”

Trump’s response? Crickets.

Finally, one of the country’s worst naval defeats that you never heard of started on this day in 1779, when colonial leaders in Massachusetts launched what turned out to be an absolutely disastrous expedition against the British in present-day Maine.

In fact, the Penobscot Expedition stood as the country’s worst naval defeat for 162 years -- until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941 -- and almost got famed Boston silversmith Paul Revere court-martialed.

British forces decided they needed to control the coast of Maine for two reasons: To keep Nova Scotia’s shipping lanes safe from American raiders, and to harvest timber from Maine for Royal Navy ships -- and deny that timber to the colonists.

Naturally, Massachusetts’ political and military leaders weren’t too happy to find the Brits camping outside their back door. So they assembled a land and sea expedition: There were more than 1,000 militiamen under the command of Brigadier General Solomon Lovell, 19 ships under the command of Commodore Dudley Saltonstall, 24 transport vessels, and nearly 2,000 seamen and marines. Brigadier General Peleg Wadsworth led an assault force, and Paul Revere was in charge of the artillery.

Unfortunately, the expedition was planned by civilians, the military leaders were inexperienced, their land attacks were weak, and there were disagreements about who was in charge between Lovell (who commanded the land forces) and Saltonstall, who controlled the ships. The British were able to hold them off until reinforcements arrived, and they soon chased off the hapless Massachusetts men.

Saltonstall ended up being court-martialed for dawdling off the coast and not attacking despite pleas from Lovell that he do so. By the time he finally attacked, a fleet of 10 British warships were on their way from New York and soon had Saltonstall skedaddling up the Penobscot River. He ended up scuttling and burning his ships, and American forces escaped through the woods back to Massachusetts.

During the retreat, Wadsworth ordered Revere to send his brig carrying artillery to help evacuate a schooner that was drifting toward the British fleet. Revere initially refused, and even though he eventually complied, that initial refusal would come back to haunt him.

According to The New England Historical Society, the Americans lost 470 men; the British only 13.

The fallout from the disaster was severe: Saltonstall’s court martial meant he was dismissed from the Continental Navy. (He became a privateer.) Revere wasn’t court-martialed, but he was charged with disobedience and cowardice and kicked out of the militia. His reputation was so sullied that he later demanded a full court martial to clear his name. He was acquitted of all charges.

Peleg Wadsworth, who brought the charges against Revere, wasn’t court-martialed; he actually was praised for organizing the retreat, the only part of the expedition that went relatively well. Interesting fact: He was the grandfather of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Yup, the poet who wrote “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” the historically inaccurate poem that immortalized Revere as a hero of the American Revolution.

Revere did make it to Lexington to warn John Hancock and Sam Adams that the British were coming to arrest them, but he was intercepted by British soldiers and never made it to Concord.

Teresa M. Hanafin