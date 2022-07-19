On board with a new career, because ‘who isn’t into cheese?’

An engineer and self-proclaimed turophile, or cheese connoisseur, Kimi Ceridon founded Life Love Cheese, a cheese and charcuterie catering business in Stoneham, earlier this year. She makes striking boxes or boards laden with salamis rolled into roses, artfully cut cubes and slices of cheeses (all artisan from the Northeast, largely New England), veggies, nuts, and olives, dried fruits, condiments, crackers, and more.

A half-dozen sizes are available, from the Solo Box ($17) for a light meal or appetizer for one or two to a party box for 10 or more to graze on ($170 and up). Before Ceridon took the career pivot, she earned a master’s degree from BU’s gastronomy program, a certificate in the school’s artisan cheese program, and certification from Vermont’s Sterling College Artisan Cheese Institute. The cheese boxes create a festive centerpiece for a party, picnic, or cocktail hour for one or two.

“Who isn’t into cheese?” says Ceridon.

To order, and for pick-up in Stoneham and delivery information, go to lifelovecheese.com.

