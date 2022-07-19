From ‘Madame Web’ to ‘Maestro’ — a look at the Hollywood productions filming in Massachusetts in 2022

Here is everything we know about the movies and TV shows filming in Massachusetts in 2022.

So far, 2022 is shaping up to be another blockbuster year for Bay State productions. Less than halfway through 2022, at least 13 movies and TV shows are set to be produced in the state this year. With the state’s film tax credit made permanent and a slight relaxation of expensive on-set COVID-19 regulations nationwide, it seems like the conditions are right to say: Lights, camera, Boston .

“12 Scars”

Little has been said via official channels about this upcoming Netflix project, which is based on the 2017 novel “The 12 Lives of Samuel Hawley” by Hannah Tinti and counts Jason Bateman (“Arrested Development”) and Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) among its producers, according to multiple reports.

Tinti, who grew up in Salem, set her novel in the fictional Massachusetts fishing town of Olympus, where 12-year-old Loo learns about her father Samuel through stories about the 12 scars he accumulated during his criminal past.

Actors wore vintage clothing on Dwight Street in Boston during the filming of “Boston Strangler.” David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Boston Strangler”

In late 2021 and early 2022, 20th Century Films shot scenes for “Boston Strangler,” a retelling of the series of murders in Boston in the 1960s. The movie stars Keira Knightley (“Pirates of the Caribbean”), Carrie Coon (“Gone Girl”), Kingston resident Chris Cooper (“Little Women”), and Boston native Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”).

“Boston Strangler” will tell the story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter who first connected the dots between a series of murders in the city in the 1960s while working at the Boston Record American. McLaughlin, who later became the editorial page editor at The Boston Globe, wrote a four-part series about the murders along with fellow Record American reporter Jean Cole (Coon) that first gave the killer the “Boston Strangler” moniker.

Directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”), “Boston Strangler” wrapped primary production in March, shooting scenes both in Boston proper and nearby towns including Belmont, Braintree, Lowell, Lynn, and Malden.

“Challengers”

Zendaya fans have been on the lookout for the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star in Boston for months now as she films a romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”), alongside Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”).

The film is set in the world of tennis and follows Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player-turned-coach who has taken her husband, Art, and “transformed him into a world-famous Grand Slam champion.” When Art’s career begins to slump, Tashi signs him up for a “Challenger” event — a step below the top-tier ATP tour — where he faces off against Patrick, “his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” per Deadline.

“Finestkind”

Harvard grad Tommy Lee Jones (“The Fugitive”) and Boston native Ben Foster (“3:10 to Yuma”) have reacquainted themselves with the Bay State this spring while filming “Finestkind,” a crime drama set in New Bedford which began filming in April and wrapped in June.

The thriller is centered around two brothers, played by Foster and Toby Wallace (“Babyteeth”), who were raised separately and are reunited as adults. Desperate circumstances cause the brothers to hatch a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, which spells danger for the brothers and their father (Jones) as well as a young woman (Jenna Ortega, “Iron Man 3″).

“The History of Sound”

Author-artist Ben Shattuck, who is married to actress Jenny Slate, put down roots in Massachusetts, where he owns a general store, serves as a gallery curator, and runs a writing residency. So it makes sense that the film adaptation of Shattuck’s award-winning short story “The History of Sound” would film a handful of scenes in the region, too.

Set partially in the Boston area in the 1910s, “The History of Sound” tells the story of Lionel (Paul Mescal, “The Lost Daughter”) and David (Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”), who “set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen” in what turns out to be a transformative experience for both of them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The History of Sound” had aimed for a June start date for filming, according to Production List. However, since the movie was also slated to film in Europe, it’s unclear exactly when crews would visit Boston.

“The Holdovers”

Almost two decades after collaborating on the Oscar-winning film “Sideways,” actor Paul Giamatti (“Billions”) and director Alexander Payne (“The Descendants”) reunited to film “The Holdovers” in Massachusetts.

According to a plot synopsis obtained by Deadline, “The Holdovers” takes place at prep school Deerfield Academy over the Christmas holidays in 1970, where roundly disliked professor Paul Hunham (Giamatti) is tasked with supervising students staying at the school over break. Eventually, the only “holdovers” left at the school are Paul, Deerfield’s head cook Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Empire”), and a 15-year-old troublemaking student named Angus.

After kicking off production in January, “The Holdovers” filmed scenes in Boston, Fairhaven, New Bedford, Saugus, Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, Southborough, Wakefield, Waltham, and Worcester before wrapping production earlier this spring.

“Invitation to a Bonfire”

Freya Mavor (“Skins”), Pilou Asbaek (“Game of Thrones”), and Ngozi Anyanwu (“Deuce”) will star in the AMC series “Invitation to a Bonfire,” which begins filming in Massachusetts in September.

Based on the 2018 novel by Adrienne Celt, “Invitation to a Bonfire” is a 1930s psychological thriller that follows Zoya, a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper at an all-girls boarding school who is drawn into a love triangle with the school’s new teacher/novelist and his wife.

“Julia”

HBO Max will be back in the Boston area later this summer to film season two of “Julia,” its series about the life of the late culinary icon and longtime Cambridge resident Julia Child. Crews will shoot an early episode in France, but are expected to return to the Boston area in late August, according to a source familiar with the production.

After shooting a pilot episode in the Boston area in 2020, crews shot eight episodes from May-September 2021, and the series debuted on HBO Max earlier this year.

For season two, “Julia” will continue to star Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley”) as Child and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as her husband, Paul.

Annie Murphy in "Kevin Can F*** Himself." Jojo Whilden/AMC

“Kevin Can F*** Himself”

Following a splashy first season on AMC+ in 2021, “Kevin Can F*** Himself” returned to Massachusetts in 2022 to film its second (and final) season, kicking off production in January and wrapping in May. Over the course of two seasons, filmmakers shot scenes in Avon, Braintree, Brockton, Canton, Hingham, Milton, Quincy, Randolph, and Worcester.

Starring Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), the show satirizes sitcom conventions, with Murphy playing a put-upon TV wife whose buffoonish husband (Eric Petersen, “Groomzilla”) pushes her to a breaking point.

“Madame Web”

Sony-Marvel is bringing an upcoming superhero movie to Boston with “Madame Web.” The film, which is being produced under the working title “Claire,” began filming in Boston on July 11 and will continue into September, according to a source familiar with the production.

Crews began work on the film in Boston’s Financial District, transforming stretches of Liberty Square into an early-2000s New York City. First introduced in Spider-Man comics in the 1980s, Madame Web is a blind clairvoyant woman who lived in a complex life-support system resembling a spider web. Dakota Johnson (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) will play the lead role, and will be joined by Emma Roberts (“We’re The Millers”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Isabela Merced (“Transformers: The Last Knight”), and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”), according to Deadline.

“Maestro”

Actor Bradley Cooper’s first directorial effort since 2018′s “A Star Is Born” brought him to Massachusetts in May. “Maestro” is a biopic of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, starring Cooper in the lead role. While primary production is based in Los Angeles, at least a week of filming took place at Tanglewood, the Western Massachusetts music venue that has been the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

Along with Cooper, “Maestro” is set to star Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia, while Matt Bomer (“Magic Mike”) is in talks to play one of Bernstein’s lovers, according to Variety.

“The Parenting”

Things are getting spooky out in Central Massachusetts thanks to a new comedy from HBO Max.

Written by “Saturday Night Live” writer Kent Sublette and directed by Craig Johnson (“The Skeleton Twins”), “The Parenting” centers around a young couple who bring their parents together to meet for the first time at a rustic rental home, only to find that the home is haunted by a centuries-old ghost, according to Deadline. The ensemble comedy stars Brian Cox (“Succession”), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”), Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”), and Parker Posey (“You’ve Got Mail”).

Filming for “The Parenting” took place from April to June in Boston, Worcester, and other nearby locations.

Untitled Annie Baker Project

Amherst native and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker is returning to her roots for her first directorial effort. Baker, who won the Pulitzer for 2014′s “The Flick,” will film her new project in Western Massachusetts this summer, according to a casting announcement.

The as-yet-untitled BBC Films movie will follow 11-year-old Lacy, her mother Janet, and three people who come into their lives over one summer in 1991.

Starring Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) and Sophie Okonedo (“Death on the Nile”), the film will be produced by Dan Janvey (“Nomadland”), according to Production List.

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com.