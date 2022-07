Need to beat this week’s heat? Head to one of these 75+ spray fountains, pools, or community centers.

Buckle up: Temperatures across the state are soaring this week, which means it may be time to suit up and head to the pool or a local spray deck.

The next several days are expected to be summer’s hottest yet, with forecasters predicting 90-degree weather starting Tuesday and lasting into the weekend. The combination of high heat and humidity mean that it’s shaping up to be the Bay State’s first heat wave of the year.

The impending heat has prompted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to issue a heat emergency from Tuesday to Thursday, and open 12 cooling centers for residents to use to escape the scorching weather. The centers, listed below, will be located at Boston Centers for Youth & Families throughout the city.