Recipe: Pack salade Nicoise into jars for the ultimate pique-nique experience

Serves 4

For the ultimate pique-nique experience, there's nothing like salade Nicoise packed in a jar for an easy take-along. Layer the classic components of the French salad -- mustard vinaigrette, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, hard-cooked eggs, and olives -- in any 1-quart jars and stash them in the refrigerator until the motor is running and the picnic basket is packed. For the best results, steam the vegetables instead of boiling them, especially the potatoes, which will become tender and hold their shape better. You can steam the eggs, too, and they're much easier to peel. Lightly salt each ingredient before packing it into the jar to bring out their flavors. If you picnic a lot, skip the paper plates and invest in some pretty melamine plates and cloth napkins, which are more eco-friendly. Don't forget the baguette.

VINAIGRETTE

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard 10 tablespoons olive oil

1. In a jar with a lid, mix the vinegar, salt, pepper, and mustard. Close the jar and shake to dissolve the salt and disperse the mustard.

2. Add the oil to the jar, close the lid, and shake until combined.

SALAD

4 eggs Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound green beans, stem ends trimmed 8 baby yellow or red potatoes, quartered 3 cans (5 ounces each) tuna in olive oil or water, drained ½ cup pitted black or green olives 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 2 handfuls of arugula, spinach, or mixed greens 1 baguette (for serving)

1. Have on hand four 1-quart jars with lids, a large saucepan fitted with a vegetable steamer, and a large bowl of ice water.

2. Pour water into the saucepan to come up to the level of the steamer. Bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. With a slotted spoon, lower the eggs into the basket. Cover and steam for 10 minutes. Use the spoon to transfer the eggs to the ice water. Crack the eggs and remove a small strip from each one. Return to the water and leave to cool.

3. Replenish the water in the pan if it has evaporated. Bring to a boil. Add the beans, sprinkle lightly with salt, cover, and cook at medium-high heat for 4 minutes, or until tender.

4. Remove the eggs from the ice water. Add the beans to the bowl. Add more ice cubes if the ice has melted. Cool for about 5 minutes. Lift the beans from the water and transfer them to a paper towel to drain. Cut into 1-inch lengths. Taste and sprinkle with salt, if you like.

5. Replenish the steamer water, if necessary. Bring to a boil. Add the potatoes, cover, and steam for 10 minutes, or until tender. Spread the potatoes on a plate to cool; sprinkle with salt.

6. In each of the jars, spoon 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Use a fork to separate the tuna into chunks and divide them among the jars. Add potatoes, green beans, olives, and tomatoes. Top each jar with greens. Dry the eggs on paper towels. Peel and quarter them, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and place 4 egg quarters in each jar.

7. Cover each jar with a lid and refrigerate. The salad will stay fresh for 1 to 2 days. Pack them in a cooler with ice packs. To serve, gently shake the jars to distribute the dressing. Empty the contents onto plates or into bowls.

Sally Pasley Vargas