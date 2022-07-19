Recipe: Peanut butter and dry roasted peanuts double the flavor in these simple bars

Makes 15

Peanut butter and dry roasted peanuts double the nutty flavor in these simple bars, which are a cross between a cookie and a cake. They'll withstand summer humidity, ideal for something you're ferrying to a picnic spot. Stir smooth peanut butter into the batter and chop the roasted nuts for the topping. Line the pan with parchment paper so you can lift it out and cut perfect bars from the large square. If you don't want to take your container home, pack the bars in a berry box and tuck it into the recycle bin at the end of the outing.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 1 cup flour ¾ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground allspice or ground nutmeg ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature ⅔ cup smooth peanut butter ¼ cup packed light brown sugar ¾ cup granulated sugar 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ⅔ cup dry roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Very lightly oil an 8-inch square baking pan. Cut 2 sheets of parchment paper, each 12-by-8-inches. Line the pan with the parchment, setting the sheets perpendicular to each other so they cover the bottom and come just to the top of the pan.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and allspice or nutmeg to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, cream the butter on medium speed for 1 minute. Add the peanut butter and beat 1 minute more. Turn the speed to medium low. Add the brown sugar and beat for 1 minute. Add the granulated sugar and beat 1 minute more.

4. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. With the mixer on its lowest speed, blend in the flour mixture and mix only until the flour is absorbed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often with a rubber spatula.

5. Transfer the batter to the pan. With the rubber spatula, smooth it toward the corners and sides. Sprinkle the peanuts evenly on top. Pat the nuts gently with the back of a spoon. Tap the pan once hard on the table to settle any air pockets.

6. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the top is light golden and just set. Take care not to over bake. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool.

7. Using the edges of the parchment paper, lift out the square and set it on a cutting board. Make 4 evenly-spaced cuts in one direction, 2 cuts in the other to form 15 bars. Remove the bars from the parchment and store in an airtight container.

Lisa Yockelson