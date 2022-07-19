Sin City, a superette for everyone, opens in Lynn

“We embrace the name. It’s a sassy commentary,” says Michelle Harrington, store manager of Sin City Superette, a grocery overseen by chef Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar next door. Miller, a Lynn resident for seven years, opened the market to offer more than what she could in her French Vietnamese restaurant, and to do it affordably for customers.

It piques your interest when a storefront hangs a sign that says “Sin City” in the “Miami Vice”-style aesthetic. When it’s done in Lynn, the ones who know the area understand. The city’s longtime refrain was “Lynn, Lynn, the City of Sin.”

With an unadorned modesty and cool vibe, the place stocks beautiful produce from the Youth Food Project, where high-schoolers work on suburban farms to learn vegetable cultivation. At the door, you’re greeted by an arrangement of their eye-catching produce — oversized scallions, kale, a bouquet of dill flowers so aromatic it grabs your attention. Inside the market, there’s something for everyone: refrigerated cases filled with fresh salads piled high, club sandwiches, crudities with veggie dips — all prepared at the restaurant. Hot sandwiches are also available.

The Sin City cheeseburger on a potato roll is their biggest seller. Fresh seafood and a choice of well-priced caviars (American, Israeli) fill a case. Upscale crackers from local producers sit alongside Ritz and Saltines. Household supplies line shelves, too.

“We reached out to the community to learn what brands they wanted of diapers, formula,” says Miller.

Peer behind the counter, and there’s a selection of often-needed items the staff nicknamed “loosies” — a single battery, an Advil, one small pack of Kleenex, one tampon.

“We’re here for the community. These are not rich people,” says Miller. “This is not a cash cow.”

71 Exchange St., Lynn. 781-584-8691, sincitysuperette.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.