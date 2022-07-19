fb-pixel Skip to main content
You can see everything that goes into these veggie burgers

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Kind Roots burgers are of the bean and veggie variety, vegan, and gluten-free.Handout

There are veggie burgers that contain beans, vegetables, and grains, and those that are plant-based substitutes for ground meat. Both versions offer good amounts of plant protein.

Kind Roots burgers are of the bean and veggie variety, vegan, and gluten-free. Founder Stephanie Lundgren makes hers with black beans, finely chopped onion, carrot, celery, and red pepper, rice, and oat flour. They’re low in sodium and fat yet well-spiced with a smoky barbecue flavor.

“You can see all the ingredients in the burger,” she says. “We’re not trying to replicate meat.”

It took Lundgren many tries to come up with what she describes as “a perfect balance of dry and wet ingredients,” so the patties would hold up to grilling. They come frozen and are pre-baked so, yes, you can grill, broil, bake, pan-fry, or air-fry the burgers ($10.99 for a package of four frozen 4-ounce patties). Eat them with your favorite condiments and toppings. Lundgren also suggests crumbling the burgers to serve in tacos, nachos, or scattered on a pizza.

Available at SOWA Open Market, Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 550 Harrison Ave., Boston; Shubie’s Marketplace, 16 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0149; and at online market New England Country Mart, www.newenglandcountrymart.com; learn more at www.kindrootsco.com

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

