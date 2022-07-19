You can see everything that goes into these veggie burgers

There are veggie burgers that contain beans, vegetables, and grains, and those that are plant-based substitutes for ground meat. Both versions offer good amounts of plant protein.

Kind Roots burgers are of the bean and veggie variety, vegan, and gluten-free. Founder Stephanie Lundgren makes hers with black beans, finely chopped onion, carrot, celery, and red pepper, rice, and oat flour. They’re low in sodium and fat yet well-spiced with a smoky barbecue flavor.

“You can see all the ingredients in the burger,” she says. “We’re not trying to replicate meat.”