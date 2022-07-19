Recipes: Tuna packed in olive oil makes an easy, satisfying supper

To pull a satisfying supper straight from your pantry, make like the Italians and grab a can of tuna. High-quality tuna packed in olive oil, a go-to protein across the Mediterranean, adds meaty richness to a one-pot pasta with canned tomatoes, briny olives, and crispy toasted bread crumbs flecked with oregano. A few chunks of tuna make a full meal of a Niçoise-inspired potato salad with capers, olives, and chopped herbs. And it enriches a Dijon-spiked filling for deviled eggs. Remember that if tuna will be the star of a dish, quality really matters. Cento brand is a good option in most supermarkets, but we’re partial to CS Fishery outside Portland, Oregon.

Linguine With Tomatoes, Olive-Oil Tuna, and Toasted Bread Crumbs

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Panko bread crumbs, cooked with olive oil until browned and crisp, add texture and toasty flavor to this satisfying one-pot pasta dish. After adding the linguine, be sure to stir to fully coat the pasta with sauce; this prevents the noodles from clumping as they cook. For best results, use tuna packed in olive oil, as its flavor is richer and its texture is silkier than the water-packed variety.

½ cup panko bread crumbs

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 pound linguine

2 5-ounce cans olive oil-packed tuna, drained and flaked

1 cup pitted green olives, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Chopped, fresh flat-leaf parsley or lemon wedges or both, optional, for garnish

In a large pot, toast the panko in 2 tablespoons of oil, stirring, until golden; transfer to a small bowl. In the same pot, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and the oregano, stirring until fragrant. Stir in the tomatoes with juices. Add 3 cups water and the pasta, then stir well. Boil, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally and maintaining a vigorous simmer, until the pasta is al dente. Off heat, stir in the tuna and olives, then season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the bread crumbs and (if using) parsley, with lemon wedges on the side.

Potato Salad With Capers, Olives, and Olive-Oil Tuna

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This mayo-free potato salad combines big, bold Mediterranean ingredients and uses a generous amount of capers to add pops of savory, briny flavor in every forkful (you’ll need two 4-ounce jars to obtain the ½ cup capers called for in the recipe). The tuna makes the salad hearty enough to serve as a light main, especially if it’s served on top of a bed of greens.

The potatoes should not cool before tossing them with the dressing—they more readily absorb seasonings when they’re hot. And, be sure to use the tablespoon of caper brine. The unique flavor is a welcome addition to this salad.

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

¾ teaspoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes or red potatoes or a combination, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch chunks

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup drained capers, plus 1 tablespoon caper brine

1/3 cup pitted black olives, chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 5-ounce can olive oil-packed tuna, drained and broken into large flakes

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley or basil or a combination, roughly chopped

In a large bowl, stir together the onion, oregano, and vinegar; set aside.

Add the potatoes and 2 teaspoons salt to a large saucepan and add water to cover by about 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the potatoes meets no resistance, 8 to 10 minutes.

Drain the potatoes in a colander. To the bowl with the onion-vinegar mixture, stir in the capers and brine, the olives, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the hot potatoes and toss to coat. Add the tuna. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then add the parsley and toss again.

Deviled eggs with tuna, olives, and capers Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Deviled Eggs With Tuna, Olives, and Capers

Makes 12 deviled eggs

The star ingredient in this version of deviled eggs is the tuna. Mixed together with the egg yolks, capers, mustard, olives, and roasted red pepper, it becomes a bold filling for a classic hors d’oeuvre. We steam the eggs, which is the best method we know of for perfectly cooked “hard-boiled” eggs. If you want to get ahead, the eggs can be cooked and peeled up to two days in advance.

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 5-ounce can olive oil-packed tuna, well drained and finely flaked

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or chives, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons finely chopped pitted black olives, plus more to serve

2 tablespoons finely chopped roasted red pepper, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon drained capers, finely chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Hot sauce, optional, to taste

Fill a medium saucepan with about 1 inch of water. Place a steamer basket in the pan, then cover and bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the eggs to the steamer basket, cover, and cook for 11 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a medium bowl with ice water. Using tongs, transfer the eggs to the ice water and let stand until cool to the touch, 10 to 15 minutes. Peel the eggs, then refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

Slice each egg in half lengthwise. Carefully remove the yolks and place in a medium bowl. Add the oil, lemon juice, and mustard to the yolks, then mash to a smooth paste. Add the flaked tuna, parsley, olives, roasted red pepper, and capers; stir until well combined. Taste and season with salt, pepper and hot sauce (if using).

Using a spoon, mound the filling onto the egg white halves. Garnish with parsley, olives, and roasted red pepper, then drizzle with additional oil and hot sauce, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.