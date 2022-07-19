4 hikers helped down from ridge in the White Mountains after taking a wrong turn on trail

The four hikers had intended to hike up the Falling Waters Trail to Mount Lafayette and down the Greenleaf Trail, but missed the turn to Greenleaf and went across the Garfield Ridge Trail instead, Fish and Game said.

At approximately 7:47 p.m., the department was notified of four hikers that needed assistance on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia, according to Fish and Game. These hikers included Frank Tinelli, 18, of Suffern, N.Y. and Charles Poulous, 18, of Pomona, N.Y., as well as two minors whose identities were not publicly released.

Two 18-year-old hikers and two minors were helped off a mountain ridge in New Hampshire Monday night by the Appalachian Mountain Club after they missed their intended trail and were stranded in the rain, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

The hikers were drenched from the rain and did not have sufficient gear or a substantial amount of food or water, Fish and Game said. Due to these factors, as well as the ages and conditions of the hikers, the department decided to ask for assistance from the Appalachian Mountain Club.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., the caretaker of the Garfield tent site, members of the hut crew from Galehead Hut, and a conservation officer met up with the hikers, Fish and Game said.

The hikers were guided to the tent site, where they were able to rest, eat, drink water, and get warm before hiking down, according to Fish and Game. The conservation officer brought the four hikers to the trailhead at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Fish and Game recommends hikers have items that can keep them warm, dry, and hydrated for a longer period of time than they expect to be outside for. Hikers should also study the terrain and look at the weather forecast to decide how to best prepare, according to Fish and Game.

