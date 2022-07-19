‘Apparent homicide’ investigation underway in Everett

Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive man inside a residence on Central Street at around 4:22 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Everett Tuesday morning in an apparent homicide, law enforcement officials said.

The district attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, and Everett police are conducting the investigation, officials said. Anyone with information is encourage to contact State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Everett Police at (617) 387-1217.

