In Boston, two police unions sue city over crowd control reforms

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society named Mayor Michelle Wu, City Council President Ed Flynn, Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, and the City of Boston as defendants in the suit, which was filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

The suit also seeks clarity on who would have the final say on officer discipline, given the creation of a new police watchdog in Boston.

A pair of Boston police unions is suing to block an ordinance signed into law last year that limits law enforcement’s use of chemical agents such as tear gas and projectiles like sponge rounds to control crowds, the latest sign of resistance from the nation’s oldest police force as city officials work to overhaul the department.

Advertisement

The legal move comes less than a week after Wu announced that Michael Cox will be the next police commissioner, an appointment that made national headlines and drew widespread praise. In 1995, when Cox was a member of the Boston police gang unit, he was beaten unconscious by fellow officers who mistook him for a murder suspect. For years, the department tried to cover it up, with nearly two dozen officers denying they saw the attack at all.

Cox, 57, officially starts next month, and he will immediately confront the challenge of instituting reforms while maintaining the good will of a 1,600-strong force. The most recent litigation from the two police unions crystallizes the task at hand for Cox.

In their lawsuit, the unions are asking for a restraining order that would block the city from implementing the 2021 ordinance curbing the use of so-called tools such as rubber bullets. The unions argue that the city and Police Department “routinely assert that decisions regarding police assignment, deployment and equipment are reserved exclusively to the Police Commissioner.”

Advertisement

The complaint also says that the new rule, by restricting the use of nonlethal weapons such as pepper spray, could encourage officers to use greater force than necessary. The unions question whether the ordinance is valid and enforceable and whether the unions have a right to demand to bargain about the changes brought about by the new regulations.

The ordinance at the heart of the litigation limits weapons such as pepper spray and rubber bullets against people engaged in protests or gatherings of more than 10 people.

The ordinance states that before crowd-control weapons can be used, an on-scene police supervisor must personally witness violence or property destruction and determine that no other reasonable methods of de-escalation will be successful. It mandates that the same supervisor give two separate warnings at least two minutes apart announcing to those gathered that they must disperse; the supervisor must specify what weapon will be used if they don’t leave. Police must also ensure the group has a way to exit the situation.

The genesis of the ordinance was rooted in the Boston police use of tear gas, a spray similar to pepper spray, and sponge rounds, which are made of foam rubber, on crowds during a night of violence and turmoil in the heart of the city on May 31, 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

The suit also questions whether the city’s Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, an independent police watchdog that is supposed to be the hallmark of police reform in Boston in recent years, can trump the authority of the commissioner on matters of discipline.

Advertisement

Wu’s administration declined to comment on the suit, citing the ongoing litigation.

The challenge marks yet another legal fight between public safety unions and Wu’s administration. A trio of such labor groups, including the two police unions who are the plaintiffs in the crowd control litigation, went to court earlier this year to challenge Wu’s vaccination mandate for the city workforce.

Notably, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which is the largest police union in the city, is not a part of the most recent lawsuit.

Patrick Bryant, an attorney for the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, said the union filed suit only after failing to receive answers to its questions about the new ordinance from city officials over a course of months. At its heart, the litigation has to do with who has statutory power when it comes to things like police equipment and tactics: the police commissioner or the City Council? For Bryant, the answer is plain.

“The city repeatedly says the police commissioner and only the police commissioner has the authority to make decisions with regards to police officers,” he said in a phone interview.

On the campaign trail, Wu was a vocal supporter of deep and systemic reform for the city’s police. Among other pledges, she said she would use collective bargaining for new police union contracts as a means to realize changes in the scandal-plagued department. All of the police contracts in Boston expired at the end of June 2020.

Advertisement

Some observers said the new litigation shows that city officials and two of the police unions are not on the same page when it comes to reform.

“This reflects that there’s not synergy between the city and police in a way that there needs to be in order to have constructive reform,” said Rosanna Cavallaro, a law professor at Suffolk University. “Saying ‘We’re going to push back at any attempt to constrain us’ — that sends a very bad message.”

The union, in its complaint, references other city ordinances that are not enforced, such as requiring two officers in a squad car, saying in the past, city authorities have declined to implement certain police-related orders. But such rules have no relevance here, said Cavallaro.

“It’s mixing apples with eggs,” she said.

Daniel Medwed, a law professor at Northeastern University, had similar thoughts, saying Boston’s crowd control restriction in question is “quite measured.”

“Claiming that the lack of enforcement of other, unrelated ordinances somehow augurs in favor of overlooking this one strikes me as a red herring,” he said in an e-mail.

Meanwhile, John Driscoll, a retired New York police captain who formerly headed a police union of about 750 members, thought the ordinance was a “dumb idea,” an instance where city officials were micromanaging law enforcement’s response to certain situations and undermining the authority of the police commissioner.

“Things happen really quick,” said Driscoll, who is an attorney and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Advertisement

With such a rule, the city runs the risk of inaction from police who fear getting into trouble, he said.

“You want a police department to go dead on you, this is a good way to do it,” he said.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement that the “use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police is a dangerous, indiscriminate, and often disproportionate tactic.” Her organization supports the city’s efforts to implement what she called “sensible restrictions.”

“All too often, these weapons are used unlawfully to disperse peaceful crowds and suppress our right to free expression,” she said in a statement. “Any effort to reform our nation’s police departments must include a careful examination of the specific tools and tactics that officers use in the course of their duties — all of which must be subject to outside review and oversight.”

Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said the suit “misses the moment we are in and wrongly dismisses the clarion call for transparency, accountability, and procedural safeguards residents have been asking for.”

The proposal had previously received pushback from law enforcement, including former Boston police commissioner William Gross who called it “highly inflexible.” Then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh vetoed a similar proposal. But when he left City Hall to become the nation’s labor secretary, Kim Janey became Boston’s acting mayor. Janey signed the ordinance into law last year.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.