Boy, 10, injured on amusement park ride at Old Orchard Beach in Maine

A 10-year-old boy was injured Saturday on an amusement park ride at Old Orchard Beach in Maine and taken to local hospital, authorities said. The child’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed details of the incident in a brief statement on Monday.
The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department, the statement said, responded around 6:01 p.m. Saturday to the Palace Playland amusement park at the beach.
“A 10 year old boy was on the SuperStar ride when the incident occurred and the child was injured,” the statement said. “The child was conscious and alert and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office responded to Palace Playland that evening to investigate the incident and inspect the ride.”
The ride passed inspection, the statement said, and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the series of events that led to the boy getting hurt on it.
The child’s name and hometown weren’t immediately available.
