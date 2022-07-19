Boy, 10, injured on amusement park ride at Old Orchard Beach in Maine

A 10-year-old boy was injured Saturday on an amusement park ride at Old Orchard Beach in Maine and taken to local hospital, authorities said. The child’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed details of the incident in a brief statement on Monday.

The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department, the statement said, responded around 6:01 p.m. Saturday to the Palace Playland amusement park at the beach.