Brighton food truck owner charged with pandemic relief fraud

A Brighton man has been charged with allegedly using his food truck business to fraudulently obtain more than $1 million in pandemic relief funds, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Loc Vo, 55, at Newark International Airport on Monday. Vo has been charged with one count of wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Vo filed fraudulent loan applications on behalf of his food truck business, Smart Gourmet LLC, as well as a dormant Maryland company called Indy Publish. He solicited approximately $1.5 million of federal pandemic relief through programs authorized by the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, prosecutors said.