Brighton food truck owner charged with pandemic relief fraud

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated July 19, 2022, 35 minutes ago

A Brighton man has been charged with allegedly using his food truck business to fraudulently obtain more than $1 million in pandemic relief funds, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Loc Vo, 55, at Newark International Airport on Monday. Vo has been charged with one count of wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Vo filed fraudulent loan applications on behalf of his food truck business, Smart Gourmet LLC, as well as a dormant Maryland company called Indy Publish. He solicited approximately $1.5 million of federal pandemic relief through programs authorized by the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, prosecutors said.

Under the federal programs — the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund — Vo pledged to use the funds for expenses such as rent, mortgage interest, payroll, and utilities.

Instead, prosecutors allege that Vo “immediately” transferred most of the funds to brokerage accounts in his name to purchase shares in various companies. including an electric car manufacturer, an internet marketplace company, and a biotechnology company.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

