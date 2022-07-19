Developers of West Newton armory housing project to hold open house

The open house will be held at the armory building at 1135 Washington St. from 4 to 6 p.m., according to the project’s website .

The city purchased the property last year for $1 from the state on the condition it be used for housing . Newton leaders seek to rebuild much of the armory and create 43 rental apartments of affordable housing for families at the site.

Developers of the West Newton armory building are holding an open house on Monday, July 25, to update residents and offer tours of the city-owned affordable housing project.

The project developers hired by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller -- Metro West Collaborative Development and Civico Development -- will also offer tours of the property at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The development would offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, according to developers, and be reserved for residents earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income. Rental assistance will also be available for some of the apartments.

The area median income for a family of four in Newton was $140,200 in fiscal 2022, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city is seeking approval of the project from Newton’s Zoning Board of Appeals under the state’s Chapter 40B, which allows developers flexibility under local zoning rules to create more affordable housing.

The $27.8 million project would be supported with a combination of federal and state funding, along with about $5.1 million from sources like the city’s Community Development Block Grant and Community Preservation Act funds, according to the city.

For more information about the open house, visit newtonarmory.com.





