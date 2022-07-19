East Bridgewater gets ready for its 200th birthday bash

Next year marks the 200th anniversary of East Bridgewater’s founding, and town leaders are gearing up to make sure the community celebrates the milestone in a big way.

In 1823, an area known as the East Parish formally separated from Bridgewater and incorporated itself as a brand new town.

The East Bridgewater Bicentennial Committee. Front left to right: Noreen Cahill, Dee Dee Rogers, Dale Julius, David Sheedy, Nancy Hill Back left to right: John Haines, Tom Turner, Paul Connell, and Katie Cavanagh.

A Bicentennial Committee appointed by the Board of Selectmen is busy organizing events throughout 2023 — from an historical bus tour to fireworks — aimed at educating today’s residents about the town’s past while also fostering community spirit.

“I think it’s tremendous,” David Sheedy, a selectman and cochair of the Bicentennial Committee, said of the yearlong celebration that kicks off next January. “I was a selectman 25 years ago when we had our 175th anniversary and that was great. But reaching our 200th is very exciting.”

Advertisement

“We want to get everyone involved and we want everyone to feel welcome to attend the many events going on,” said Dale Julius, the committee’s other cochair and a Historical Commission member.

Julius said in part to help engage the full community, and because the town’s first 150 years were covered well in a major 150th celebration in 1973, the committee is focusing the coming celebration on the last 50 years of the town history.

“This will be building on the sesquicentennial and saying, ‘Let’s celebrate the last 50 years and today’s East Bridgewater,’” he said. “We want to involve the new folks, the young, the schools.”

In 1649, the Native American chief Massasoit met with Myles Standish and two other Plymouth Colony leaders at Sachem Rock in East Bridgewater to deed to the colony land that became known as Olde Bridgewater, encompassing current-day East Bridgewater, Bridgewater, West Bridgewater, Brockton, and parts of other towns.

In 1823, what was then called Bridgewater’s East Parish officially became East Bridgewater.

Advertisement

While long a farming community, East Bridgewater also was an early site of industrial activity, including a triphammer established in 1740 that made scythes, axes, and other edged tools. Cannons and muskets used in the Revolutionary War also were made in East Bridgewater, according to the town’s website.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, homes were developed along trolley lines in town, and a rail line through East Bridgewater spurred further industrial growth, including boot and shoe manufacturing and textile mills. After World War II, the town saw significant population growth. The town’s population is now about 14,500, according to the US Census.

Julius hopes the bicentennial observance can better connect residents to that history.

“Many people probably don’t realize we were once a farm town, that we had industries,’” he said. “I believe it’s important because it gives the community a sense of itself.”

Plans are still preliminary, but the committee envisions a January kick-off ceremony at a local church where the town’s original incorporation papers were signed, and multiple events during the actual June 14 anniversary week. Those will include a road race, fireworks, the opening of a time capsule installed during the 175th anniversary, and the burying of a new one.

Other potential events during the year include an historical exhibit at the library; a family day at the local YMCA; an historical bus tour; an ecumenical church service; and a concert. The committee also is incorporating the theme of the bicentennial in its Christmas parade and the Tri-Town Veterans Day parade.

Advertisement

Selectwoman Carole Julius, who is married to Dale Julius, said she is excited about the chance “to build a sense of community by coming together to celebrate our 200th anniversary.”

“A great way to do that is to reach out to a lot of people to turn out for some fun events and meet their neighbors. I just think it’s really important — when you know the people that live around you, the community becomes more important to you.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

East Bridgewater's original Town Hall. The old Town Hall was built in 1839 to accommodate a growing town and it would be in use for town government and business for 122 years - until 1961. The building was torn down some time after that. East Bridgewater Historical Commission